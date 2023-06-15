Cindy Attends InfoComm 2023 via the Twittersphere

I'm still out of sorts about not attending InfoComm 2023 with you. However, I'm present via the twzillions of Twitter posts from #AVtweeps.

Also, to make up for not physically being there, I have conducted some embargoed and in-depth pre-show interviews such as these with Bose Professional and Ross Video. And I got a sneak peek from 77 manufacturers on roadmaps and products that went into the AV Technology Manager's Guide to InfoComm 2023, which you can download here if you haven't yet.

The InfoComm 2023 Booths

Honestly, it's a huge, missed opportunity not to be able to visit the booths to talk with product managers and engineers about new technologies, products shown, and iterations of products that provide new features. There's just nothing that replaces the in-person discussions.

Since I can remember, my first meeting of the show has always been with Rashid Skaf, CEO of Biamp. There’s always a next time.

#AVTweeps

@DailyDOOH is not only particularly active, but it does look like he's got the analytics tool I need. Depending on the hour and day, the Twittersphere is always abuzz with these #AVtweeps who come in neck and neck on posting (in random order because life can be random). @thesmoothfactor, @NerdyGirlAV, @tdalbright, @GinaSans, @chris_neto, @brittdice, @JosiahWay, @code_kate, @AVPhenom, @frankpadikkala, @tobitungl, @stevegreenblatt, @MeganADutta, @TVanWoeart, @DanFerrisiEdit, @TammyFuqua3, and so many more that I might have missed!

And a massive thank you to my editorial colleagues, @SCNmag, Mark J. Pescatore, and Wayne Cavadi, for covering for me while I have my feet up (actually, just one leg). And a shout out to Future teams who tirelessly writes and produces the InfoComm Daily publications.

Education & Events

Education sessions and discussion panels were aplenty and looked packed. It does appear that the AV/IT industry likes a good party. And there was plenty of them at InfoComm 2023.

Awards and More Awards

Congratulations, all around! Tomorrow morning, check your inboxes for the AV Technology Best of Show InfoComm 2023 awards announcement. Talk about a sneak peek! During the show's first two days, our phantom judges have been cloaked in secrecy as they evaluate and judge the new products entered into the awards program.

The SCN Installation Product Awards at InfoComm 2023 were unveiled yesterday. Check them out here.

A Special Shoutout to the PR Teams

It's a tough job whether internal public relations and communications or external PR teams. Two months before a show, editors from every publication far and wide receive requests for booth tours. I want to say yes to all, but there are only three days and a LOT of manufacturers. I appreciate all you do throughout the year.