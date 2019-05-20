3 experts share their blended learning advice (eCampus News)

"With a growing non-traditional student population, many colleges and universities are looking to blended learning technology and strategy to meet their pedagogical needs. But finding a combination of online and in-person components that match the expectations of both students and faculty can be daunting. Thankfully, higher ed’s collaborative culture makes networking and sharing expertise with other IT professionals easier."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Finding the right balance of face-to-face and online instruction is no small task. This eCampus News article breaks down the best practices of industry experts to help institutions on their path to the perfect blend.