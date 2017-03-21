2017 Stampede Big Book of AV Tour Coming to Vancouver

Stampede announced it will kick off the international leg of its 2017 Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series on March 23rd, 2017 at the Westin Wall Centre, Vancouver Airport from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Registration for the event is now open.

“We’re thrilled to provide Vancouver attendees with the opportunity to make important connections and gain valuable insight from industry leaders that will help them grow their businesses in every major product category,” said Kevin Kelly, Stampede President & COO. “We have a full day of exhibits, presentations, and networking events planned. For resellers in the area this will be their opportunity to hear directly from NEC, WePresent, FIREFX, and directly from Stampede on the amazing new business opportunities being created by Drone Video Systems. This will be FIREFX’s first time presenting at a Big Book of AV Tour event, so we are excited to see the perspective they bring and the knowledge they have to offer our resellers.”

The Vancouver event will begin with a dealer panel at 9:00 AM followed by a Tech Showcase Exhibit at 10:00 AM. At 10:15 AM, the presentations will commence, covering a variety of topics including: “NEC 10 Steps to a Successful Video Wall” by Mark Weniger, Account Manager, Channel Sales, NEC; “Overview of the Drone/UAS Industry and Business Potential” by Paul Dragos, Drone Video Systems; “WePresent Presents: Cut the Cords: BYOD and Wireless Presentation from Any Device” by Ed Pham, Regional Sales Manager, WePresent; “Drone Video Systems: A New AV Category for a New Age of Opportunities” by Rob Luther, Drone Video Systems; and finally, “FIREFX - Basics of Securing IoT Networks for the Home and Business” presented by Mike Berman, SVP of Business Development, FIREFX.

Showcasing the latest in the Pro AV market such as digital signage, audio, projection, and signal distribution, the daylong conference provides attendees with technology updates, exclusive insights, and keynote sessions from leading names in the industry, as well as training forums for total business needs. Current participating tour exhibitors include AEE, Atlona, AVTEQ, Cassio, Chief, Christie, DJI, Display Ten, Epson, Hitachi, HuddleCamHD, JELCO, Ken-A-Vision, LG, Luidia, Lumens, Luxel, Mustang, NEC, Oklahoma Sound, Optoma, Peerless AV, Philips, Planar, Premier Mounts, Ricoh, Samsung, Sharp, Stewart Filmscreen, TAP it, TSI Touch, Unmanned Vehicle University, Vidyo, WePresent WiPG, WilsonPro, and xFOLD.

Every attendee of the 2017 Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series will receive a $500 Stampede Credit, $50 Visa Gift Card, and be entered into a drawing for the chance to win one of two AEE drones.

Continuing on, The Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series will stop in Detroit, Michigan on May 4th and Dallas, Texas on May 12th. Other stops are TBA.