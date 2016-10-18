2016 Big Book of AV Tour and Vendor Summit Conference Come to Toronoto

Stampede's 2016 Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series and the 2016 Canadian Vendor Summit will both converge at the Hilton Toronto Airport Hotel on Tuesday, October 18th. The event will provide dealers with networking opportunities and insight from industry-leading executives.



“Senior executives from our manufacturers will be on-site at the open of our Toronto Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series on Tuesday, October 18 at 10:00 AM,” said Kevin Kelly, Stampede President and COO. “Before the Big Book of AV Tour event begins, Stampede is hosting a vendor executive summit to gain an in-depth understanding into the latest trends in the marketplace. Due to that, our Canadian dealers will have an opportunity to engage directly with these senior executives to share their insights and camaraderie.”

The Big Book of AV Tour will begin directly following the Vendor Executive Summit. Attendees will meet and interact one-on-one with ProAV manufacturers during the Tech Showcase exhibit, where the newest products and technologies will be displayed. Presentations will commence at 10:30 AM, including: “Overview of the Drone/UAS Industry and Business Potential” by Rob Luther, Drone Video Systems; “Tomorrow’s Technology…Today” by TAG Global Systems; “Drone Video Systems: A New AV Category for a New Age of Opportunities” by Rob Luther, Drone Video Systems; and “Make Your Future ‘Brighter with Toshiba Commercial Displays” by Bruce Walker, National Training Manager Toshiba.

Stampede’s 2016 Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series features a new and enhanced ProAV conference style format comprised of leading industry executives, subject matter expert keynote speakers and leading industry manufacturers from every product category. The daylong conference provides industry insights, technology updates and training forums for your total business needs and features the latest technologies for audio, video, display, projection, lighting and staging, digital signage, conferencing, digital content creation, networking, signal distribution, and much more.

Showcasing the latest advancements in the ProAV market, Stampede’s Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series provides attendees with technology updates, exclusive insights and keynote sessions from leading names in the digital signage, audio, projection, and signal distribution industries, while also offering training forums for total business needs. Current participating tour exhibitors include: AEE, Atlona, AVTEQ, Casio, Chief, Christie, DJI, Display Ten, Epson, Hitachi, HuddleCamHD, JELCO, Just Lamps, Ken-A-Vision, LG, Luidia, Lumens, Luxel, Mustang, NEC, Oklahoma Sound, Optoma, Peerless AV, Philips, Planar, Premier Mounts, Revolabs, Ricoh, Samsung, Sharp, Stewart Filmscreen, TAP it, TSI Touch, Unmanned Vehicle University, Vidyo, WePresent WiPG, WilsonPro, and xFOLD.

Every attendee of the 2016 Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series will receive a $500 Stampede Credit, $50 American Express Gift Card, and be entered into a drawing for the chance to win one of two DJI drones.