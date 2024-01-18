25 Esports Products for the Win in 2024

We're presenting 25 companies with robust products to outfit large or small esports venues. Be sure to check out each website for more in-depth insight into esports product offerings.

"The role of audiovisual technology in these [esports] initiatives cannot be overstated, said James O'Hagan, vice president of Education Innovation at LeagueSpot. "High-quality AV solutions are pivotal in creating immersive, engaging experiences that captivate young minds. As educators and technologists, our task involves not only providing the hardware but also understanding the dynamics of digital play in educational settings.

As this trend gains momentum, it is imperative for AV professionals to stay abreast of the evolving needs of educational institutions. This involvement can make a substantial difference in how effectively these digital playgrounds serve their purpose, thereby shaping the future of education in the digital age, "O'Hagan said.

(Image credit: Shure)

Shure’s MV7 Dynamic Microphone is a premium product for creators that seamlessly integrates into streaming and PC gaming setups. The MV7 includes both USB and XLR connectivity that can be used simultaneously as well as individually. With Voice Isolation Technology, the MV7 focuses solely on the voice and brings it to the forefront of the stream, delivering a consistent audio quality that can be further customized in the ShurePlus MOTIV app. The exceptional combination of a state-of-the-art microphone cartridge and cardioid pick-up pattern avoids background noise and unwanted sound, enabling gamers and streamers to perform at their best.

(Image credit: IHSE)

IHSE’s Draco vario ultra DP Esports Extenders offer an even higher level of performance for esports venue design professionals demanding support for higher refresh rates, combining esports and broadcast frame rate conversion with our exclusive Synchronized Sequential Frame Rate Conversion (SSFRC) technology. SSFRC constitutes a new generation of digital KVM signal extension using the innovative Lightweight Image (LICI) codec, developed in cooperation with the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits. This revolutionary coding technology ensures brilliant image quality at the highest video resolutions and frame rates with outstanding full color depth and 4:4:4 sampling. Unique to these extenders is the ability to define and scale a specific frame rate such as 240Hz to 60Hz.

(Image credit: Vizrt)

Vizrt’s TriCaster 2 Elite is a leading-edge solution without legacy compromises and traditional boundaries. TriCaster 2 Elite embraces the creation of any type of motion media content and delivers it to anywhere viewers want to watch.

The TriCaster 2 Elite is a transformative, software-driven hub of a digital media ecosystem that transcends conventional workflows by leveraging advanced media processing with networking and computing technologies to enable limitless and distributed production. TriCaster 2 Elite connects everything across a simplified network infrastructure via NDI, technology that enables IP and SDI interoperability. TriCaster 2 Elite is the most configurable, customizable, scalable solution available to meet the growing demands of digital media production organizations.

(Image credit: LeagueSpot)

LeagueSpot, acclaimed for its robust security and clean-label experience, has emerged as the foremost gaming platform, expertly designed for user-friendliness and safety. It boasts the most extensive network of student esports teams throughout North America, ensuring a smooth and flexible user experience. It aligns closely with educational institutions as LeagueSpot prioritizes a secure, inclusive environment for all gamers. The platform encourages the development of teamwork, strategic planning, and personal responsibility, key skills for any collaborative endeavor. With LeagueSpot, competitive gaming is more than a pastime; it becomes a practical approach to honing life skills in a safeguarded setting.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony’s SRG-XP1 POV (point-of-view) Camera offers accessible 4K60p video production for esports. Compact dimensions and simple installation make for seamless multi-camera setups without dedicated operators. The wide-angle lens and wide field of view allow the camera to see an entire subject, even from very close range. Mounting flexibility enables the camera to capture the audience, players, or venue—even from tricky positions where it’s difficult or impractical to install traditional cameras. Streaming video, power, and camera control signals are all carried over a standard Ethernet cable, reducing installation costs and simplifying integration in IP networked production environments.

(Image credit: Black Box)

Black Box’s MCX AVoIP Distribution System utilizes SDVoE technology to deliver the video quality high-end AV applications required to display eye-catching content. MCX installs behind the scenes to extend and distribute true 4K60 Hz 4:4:4 uncompressed video and crystal-clear audio over your 10-Gbps network to an unlimited number of displays or video walls with zero source-to-display latency and seamless switching—all without sacrificing bandwidth. Add ControlBridge to enable operators to trigger MCX and control room systems via an intuitive touch panel GUI or even mobile devices. In control rooms, MCX reduces cabling, installation complexity, and breaks distance limitations of proprietary solutions.

(Image credit: LG)

LG’s 37.5-inch Curved UltraGear Gaming Monitor (38GN95B-B) enables realistic visual immersion, regardless of playing field, as gamers experience the sensation of being in the center. The Curved UltraGear supports a wide color spectrum, 99 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut and color range 35 percent greater than sRGB 100 percent, delivering stunning colors that make vivid scenes. NVIDIA tested and verified G-Sync compatible, the monitor also reduces screen tearing and minimizes stutter for a smoother, faster gaming experience. An ultra-fast speed of 160 Hz allows quick action on the screen, and objects are rendered clearly for smoother gameplay and an almost surreal visual fluidity.

(Image credit: Reely)

Reely, an AI-powered video platform, helps esports professionals and game content creators generate highlights by identifying and measuring the most engaging content and game clips. Within Reely, Magnifi offers Hype Score, a proprietary performance-ranking AI algorithm that analyzes the most engaging moments for producing highlight reels. It allows clients to measure energy, impact, consumer engagement, top five or top 10 game events, which showcase a player’s skill, and victorious moments. This amplifies the digital experience across all social media channels and creates new workflows for automated brand marketing, content integration, and monetization.

(Image credit: Panasonic Connect )

KAIROS AT-KC200 and AT-KC2000 Core Mainframes from Panasonic Connect are now available, offering improved functionality and performance like streamlined connectivity, improved video processing performance, and enhanced file storage capacity. The KC2000 will support significantly increased content capacity with a 96GB RAM Player, 32GB stills and a 850GB clip player, which eliminates the need for a stand-alone clip player in many applications. A new KC2000S1 model featuring two independent 200G ST 2110 NIC cards will also become available in December, giving production teams the ability to access up to 400G of ST2110 sources.

(Image credit: Digital Projection)

Digital Projection’s Radiance LED EV Series are available in a pixel pitch of 0.9mm and 1.2mm, which makes these microLED displays ideal for up-close viewing. Also contributing to their exceptional performance is peak brightness up to 1,200 nits, contrast up to 20,000:1, and a wide viewing angle (170 degrees horizontal/170 degrees vertical). Additionally, the 0.9mm microLED offers a wide, REC 709 and DCI-P3 color gamut. The 0.9mm offering hits the 4K imaging sweet spot at a 163-inch diagonal size. The EV Series extends up to a 2.5mm pitch, offering integrators options for myriad viewing requirements.

(Image credit: Roland)

Roland’s VR-120HD Direct Streaming AV Mixer is an all-in-one mixer for simultaneous in-house and livestreamed productions. It has six SDI and six HDMI inputs to manage your sources, three SDI and three HDMI outputs for signal distribution throughout your venue, six XLR inputs for analog audio, tools to mix embedded audio signals, and both USB and direct RTMP streaming outputs. All of this is combined with automation features like scene layouts, macro recording, and auto-switching. Connecting your stream to popular platforms is seamless; simply use Roland’s web app to send your stream info back to the mixer and go live.

(Image credit: Crestron)

Crestron’s DM NVX AV-over-IP distribution delivers real-time images at a quality that is visually indistinguishable from the source. DM NVX is a standards-based solution that works with every network and creates an ecosystem of endpoints designed to work with your network and security protocols. Providing high-quality and low-latency AV, DM NVX provides a superior, unparalleled gaming experience for both players and attendees. Using standard network switches and CAT5e UTP wiring, a DM NVX system delivers a high-performance virtual matrix routing solution that is economically advantageous and infinitely scalable for any 4K content distribution application.

(Image credit: Just Add Power)

Just Add Power’s MaxColor 4K60 Series 2 Transmitter and Receiver provide integrators with an affordable and scalable 4K UHD distribution platform to natively support today’s 4K source content, with high frame rates over existing network infrastructures. Additionally, MaxColor offers deep color and 4:4:4 chroma support to ensure that what is seen at the capable screen matches the output of the source with no subsampling or downscaling. The series delivers zero detectable latency; instant and seamless switching; 4K up and downscaling; and HDR management; while supporting all lossless audio formats and HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision for the best viewing experience. Additional features include image pop, push, pull, and integrated control.

(Image credit: ViewSonic)

ViewSonic’s XG2431 24-inch Gaming Monitor features native 1080p resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. It seamlessly combines speed, color, and control, and enables games to run at higher frame rates for amazing graphic performance. With AMD FreeSync Premium technology that synchronizes the monitors to the GPU output, it eliminates screen tearing and lag. The 0.5 response time allows every input to be faster and more precise. Connectivity includes DisplayPort and HDMI, as well as a number of pre-set customizable visual modes so the player is ready for any FPS, RTS, or MOBA games.

(Image credit: Da-Lite)

Da-Lite’s Tensioned Advantage Screen with SightLine is a perfect option for large format displays in esports arenas. The case of the screen can mount high up in the ceiling and the Sightline feature allows it to extend into the viewing space with the appearance of a huge floating display. The tensioned screen can then host the exactly matched screen surface, including the Parallax Stratos ambient light rejecting surface. Da-Lite screens are perfect for providing extra-large, high-resolution, high-contrast screens for any esports arena.

(Image credit: Listen Technologies )

Listen EVERYWHERE by Listen Technologies offers the perfect solution for streaming audio over Wi-Fi, designed to meet your needs for assistive listening, language interpretation, and TV audio, all integrated into a single system, allowing guests to choose to use their smartphone or borrow the Listen EVERYWHERE Audio Receiver. You and your guests will love the system for its low latency, simplicity, audio quality, and flexibility. The Listen EVERYWHERE app allows you to fully customize and brand your guests’ experience with sliding promotional banners, a welcome ad or video, links to content, and custom labels for channels.

(Image credit: Epson)

Engineered with professional-grade reliability in a sleek, black cabinet, Epson’s EB-PU2216B 3LCD Large-Venue Laser Projector is a cost-effective solution for esports. Leveraging Epson’s 3-chip, 3LCD technology, 4K enhancement, and 16,000 lumens, it delivers uncompromising image quality and brilliant color brightness. For live events, the projector includes 3G-SDI input/output, and is conveniently powered from a standard 120 V power source. Plus, a 20,000-hour, virtually maintenance-free laser light source, hermetically sealed optical engine, and filterless cabinet offer low-maintenance operation. Paired with nine optional lenses and the optional PixAlign camera, it combines a host of premium features for setup with impressive image quality for impactful gaming experiences.

(Image credit: ATEN Technology)

ATEN Technology’s VE1843 True 4K HDMI/USB HDBaseT 3.0 Transceiver combines transmitter and receiver functions in one unit, offering flexibility for AV solutions. It uses HDBaseT 3.0 technology to extend True 4K signals up to 100m over a single Cat 6a cable with zero latency. It also transmits IR, RS-232, Ethernet, audio, and USB signals. Supporting HDCP 2.3, 3D, deep color, HDR, and more, it ensures high-quality visuals. With HDMI audio embedding and de-embedding, it adapts to various environments. The fanless design prevents overheating, enhancing reliability. Ideal for conference halls, auditoriums, museums, and more, the VE1843 simplifies complex installations and enhances AV applications.

(Image credit: Peerless-AV)

Peerless-AV’s SEAMLESS dvLED Mounting Systems are an ideal solution for even the most complex design and technology integration challenges. With Kitted and Bespoke options, SEAMLESS offers slim, space-saving mounts that are easily adaptable to support various dvLED display sizes and brands. The Kitted Series Universal Mounting System supports latching dvLED displays and adapts to standard flat video walls. When a standard solution is unsuitable, Peerless-AV provides custom, Bespoke solutions, bringing unique flat, corner, or curved configurations to life.

(Image credit: Marshall Electronics)

Marshall Electronics’ CV570/CV574 Miniature Cameras feature low-latency NDI|HX3 streaming as well as standard IP (HEVC) encoding with SRT and other common streaming codecs, along with a simultaneous HDMI output for traditional workflows. Designed for esports applications ranging from player cams to capturing various arena camera angles, the CV570 contains a new technology sensor with larger pixels and a square pixel array, with resolutions of up to 1,920 by 1,080p. It uses a miniature M12 lens mount and is built into an ultra-durable and lightweight body, with dimensions of roughly 2 by 2 by 3.5 inches.

(Image credit: Extron)

Extron’s XTP Systems are ideal for permanent and staged esports venues. XTP is a complete AV distribution platform with unmatched performance and powerful integration features that streamline system design and installation. It offers fully integrated switching and distribution for digital video and audio, supporting local AV connectivity as well as remote devices over shielded CATx and fiber optic cable. The scalable XTP II CrossPoint Series modular matrix switchers feature a 50 Gbps digital backplane and support uncompressed 8K switching. While the esports installation evolves and grows, a wide variety of XTP I/O boards can be added into the existing frame.

(Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

Blackmagic Design’s ATEM Television Studio HD8 is a new family of all in one live production switchers that combines broadcast features with extreme portability. ATEM Television Studio HD8 includes eight standards-converted SDI inputs, two aux outputs, four chroma keyers, two downstream keyers, SuperSource, two media players, and many transitions, plus features like hardware streaming, recording, audio mixing, talkback, multiview, and optional internal cloud storage. There is an ISO model that records all video inputs and connects to up to eight remote cameras, as well as ATEM Television Studio 4K8 that includes additional support for Ultra HD standards up to 2160p60.

(Image credit: Ophit)

Ophit’s OMP-HM Optical Fiber Extender supports 4K/8K Ultra HD (3,840-by-2,160 or 7,680-by-4,320) resolutions up to 330 feet (100m) over MPO-connected multi-mode fiber. The pigtail-type extender supports OM3 (or OM4) fiber, and it is an ideal solution for video content applications such as digital signage, broadcasting, videoconferencing, large-venue auditoriums, control rooms, medical video integration in the OR suite, and various medical imaging modality applications. The OMP-HM provides easy plug-and-play installation; enables 8K Ultra HD resolution and electromagnetic interference (EMI) protection for reliability and security between the source and the device; and complies with HDMI standards, including CEC capable and HDCP compliant.

(Image credit: SoundTube)

SoundTube’s Focus Point FP6030-II Speaker features patented dual-parabolic dispersion control technology with a targeted 45-degree audio footprint and true stereo separation. This technology permits specific audio to be clearly heard within the defined space.

Twin 1-inch concave aluminum high-excursion drivers deliver stereo/mono music and messaging, while the patented ZeroReflection enclosure technology ensures accurate sound reproduction. The FP6030-II ships with a clear dome, hanging bracket, sound sleeves, mounting bushing, rigid mount adapter, and a 15-foot hanging cable. Motion sensing and LED lighting modules, along with transformers/junction boxes for 25-, 70.7-, and 100-Volt applications are available.

(Image credit: Vanco)

Vanco’s PROHD8K Ultra-High-Speed HDMI Cables have been EMI tested to ensure minimal interference with wireless signals. Ideal for gaming, these cables support optional HDMI2.1 features that make all the difference, including variable refresh rate (VRR), which eliminates stutter and frame tearing for more fluid and better-detailed gameplay; quick frame transport (QFT), which reduces latency for smoother no-lag gaming and real-time interactive virtual reality; and auto low-latency mode (ALLM), an automatic setting for smooth, uninterrupted viewing and interactivity.