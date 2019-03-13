1st Annual John Laposky Memorial Home Run Derby To Be Held

John Laposky, TWICE’s content director who died last year at 51, will be memorialized by the youth baseball organization he dedicated so much time toward.

The first Annual John Laposky Memorial Home Run Derby will take place on April 6 at Snyder Park in Berkeley Heights, N.J. Sponsored by the Friends of Berkeley Heights Recreation Commission, all proceeds will be dedicated toward a home-run fence and other sports equipment and PAL programs.

A fervent lover of the game, Laposky coached the in-town and travel teams for his two sons for multiple years.

Laposky joined TWICE in 1995 as its managing editor, taking the helm of the brand in 2014.

For more information, visit https://friendsofbhrec.com/john-laposky-memorial.