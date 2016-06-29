11Giraffes and Philips Smart Commercial Displays

Philips Signage Solutions and 11Giraffes announced that 11Giraffes has certified support for Philips new line of SoC commercial displays, featuring an internal quad-core Android media player.

Android OS means smarter, faster and more intuitive displays. Commercial clients will enjoy all the benefits of the state-of-the-art connectivity and content management possibilities while the remote management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership.



"We're very pleased to be working with 11Giraffes digital signage portfolio," said Mike Brooks, Sr. Product Manager at Philips. "Their products were easy for us to integrate into our new Android D Series professional monitors. Also, any questions from our side were answered quickly, and in a professional way. We look forward to continuing our work with 11Giraffes."

"Philips Digital Signage displays powered by embedded Android media players provide the market with a strong all-in-one solution making digital signage installations more efficient," said Aaron Petrosky, Vice President of Corporate & Business Development at 11Giraffes. "Our proven and long-standing development on Android for both touch and non-touch digital signage applications made certifying the Philips integrated solution a no brainer. 11Giraffes digital signage software focuses on reseller support, and this partner addition further allows our resellers to provide an array of digital signage equipment options to their clients. Philips provides our growing reseller ecosystem another advantage to enable the scalability of their networks across leading equipment providers and all major operating systems."

11Giraffes digital signage software platform is sold worldwide through a network of sophisticated value-added resellers and ad networks. 11Giraffes was designed to be sold through channels and to enable sophisticated enterprises to utilize a digital signage web-based content management system to control their content and to allow for cost-effective solutions. To this end, 11Giraffes provides its service at a turnkey price and includes a vast library of digital signage content templates, thousands of licensed images and videos, and licensed RSS news, weather, sports, finance, health and other feeds. Limitless tools and features are all-inclusive in the software-as-a-service, as are, unlimited content storage/uploads in every file format.