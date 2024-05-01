1 SOUND to Bring These 3 New Products to InfoComm 2024

1 SOUND is releasing three new products that it plans on showcasing at InfoComm this June in Las Vegas. Here's everything you need to know about each below.

Introducing the CM38 High-Powered Cardioid Floor Monitor

Inspired by founder and designer, Lou Mannarino, a one-time front-of-house engineer, the CM38 is an efficiently run, bi-amped floor monitor that has an impactful sound with enhanced clarity and sonic intelligibility, standing only 8 inches off the floor and with the capability of 130 dB max SPL and a bandwidth down to 60 dB. The CM38 has three 8-inch drivers, one of which is a coaxial with a proprietary progressive horn design.

This three-way loudspeaker has passive cardioid behavior, which means it musically cancels about 8 dB of mid-low frequencies on the sides and behind the speaker in its off-axis response. This is ideal to reduce polluted sound on stage and aim the energy to the most needed spots. It results in a cleaner sound environment past the monitor and also maintains its pronounced high frequency towards the sides of the monitor. The progressive horn design creates more controlled frequency equalization in the field and maintains the high frequency at a farther distance from the loudspeaker. If an artist backs up from the monitor, the high frequencies will be able to push a farther distance, keeping up with the lower frequencies. This floor monitor has a robust build made out of premium materials while presenting a sleek, discreet fit and finish. Like all 1 SOUND loudspeakers, the CM38 is available in various colors and finishes with a short turnaround time and is IP55 and saltwater resistant.

Meet the Level L38 Flush-Mounted Full Range Loudspeaker

The L38, the first of the Level Series from 1 SOUND, offers a new take on a full-range loudspeaker, offering various possibilities for applications. The L38 is meant to be mounted flush on a wall or ceiling, standing only 8 inches from the surface, utilizing hardware that is already built into the cabinet. This sleek-looking loudspeaker is comprised of three 8-inch drivers, one of which is a coaxial with a proprietary progressive horn design, capable of a max SPL of 130 dB. This loudspeaker has an impactful sound with outstanding clarity and sonic intelligibility especially at a higher SPL range. The L38 was designed to have passive cardioid behavior, which means the mid-low frequencies will reduce a linear 8 dB off-axis of the speaker. This single-channel loudspeaker has a bandwidth down to 60 Hz, making it ideal as a stand-alone loudspeaker.

The Level L38 can be used in various applications and mounted flush onto a wall or ceiling. The progressive horn design and internal angle allow this loudspeaker to be mounted 8 to 15 feet high on a wall. If mounted on a wall, the dispersion covers about 90 degrees below the loudspeaker. This is significant because the listener can be almost directly under the loudspeaker on the wall and is in the listening field, while the cardioid behavior lessens the reflection of low-mid frequencies onto the ceiling. The Level L38 allows for many opportunities in installation. This discreet loudspeaker can be positioned on a wall in high-energy bars, restaurants, or retail environments allowing for a sleek aesthetic and a full range system that can emit high SPL. The L38, like all 1 SOUND loudspeakers, is available in various colors and finishes with a short turnaround time and is IP55 and saltwater resistant.

1 SOUND’s Free 3D Audio Design and Prediction Software

1 SOUND will launch its new 3D audio design prediction software, Auralis, this June. Auralis is a free downloadable 3D software application that is a multipurpose sound design tool. It enables precise, high-resolution, full-color audio predictions of loudspeaker design in a three-dimensional space. With Auralis, various types of files including CAD and SketchUp 3D files can be imported, and 3D spaces can be easily created with its intuitive interface.

Auralis’ user experience is designed with easy organization and grouping tools. Auralis is streamlined and straightforward with clear direction to build/import space, adjust system mechanical information with 1 SOUND rigging, 3D acoustical mapping, SPL predictions, and phase coherency. Auralis is an accurate measurement tool that utilizes information that was collected for every 1 SOUND loudspeaker. That data was collected in 1 SOUND’s research and design lab, through rigorous testing and measurement procedures. When complete, Auralis will generate customizable reports with all the applicable information. The printed mechanical reports act as an onsite installation reference. Auralis supports various design application types, working with multiple loudspeakers, Tower arrays, and measurement microphones.