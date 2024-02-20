Toronto Raptors and Maple Leafs Fans Have an All-New Audio Game Day Experience

1 SOUND is pumping up fans in the suites and lounges at Scotiabank Arena, home to the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and NBA's Toronto Raptors. It was part of a $350 million multi-phase renovation by Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) to enhance the fan experience, including in Mastercard Executive Suites (where the project began), Theatre Suites, and Mastercard Lounge.

[The NBA Goes LED—You Have to See the Video Court for the 2024 All-Star Game]

The initial audio design came from WJHW, a global design and consultant firm, who reached out to 1 SOUND to specify 1 SOUND’s Cannon C4i loudspeakers. The goal of the design prompted by MLSE was for the audio system to fit in with the high-end finishes and feel of the room and have an enhanced audio experience in the suites while maintaining a small form factor. The vision was to bring directional sound from the court, ice, and other high-energy areas of the arena into the suites to create an immersive experience. The Cannon C4i’s fit the bill with their high-fidelity sound quality, extended low frequency, and only taking up a footprint on the wall of a 6-inch box. MLSE produced a full proof of concept suite to demonstrate two Cannon C4i’s and other audio-visual technology.

Branch Audiovisual, with offices in Toronto and Ottawa, was contracted for the audio installation and worked with 1 SOUND Custom Shop to satisfy the need for the loudspeakers to blend in. With this option available, MLSE decided to match the Cannons with the same paint color used for the walls where they would mount the loudspeakers. Branch AV installed about 100 Cannon C4i’s with custom color C-Clamps accessories in all of the arena’s suites with primetime viewing for games and concerts. Custom-colored Cannon C5i’s with matching C-Clamps were utilized in the Mastercard Lounge, the shared-members dining space.

[Inside the Vegas Sphere: How Matrox Video Helped Bring U2's Residency to Life]

Based on the success of this project and the experience working with 1 SOUND products, MLSE upgraded the Raptors Practice Court’s audio system with Branch AV and went on to utilize 1 SOUND’s line of bigger loudspeakers for the basketball court’s system.

"I must say, we have been thoroughly impressed with the exceptional performance of 1 SOUND’s products," said Bob Guy, partner of Branch Audiovisual. "Their dedication to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our values at BranchAV. We greatly appreciate their partnership and eagerly anticipate incorporating their outstanding products into our future projects."