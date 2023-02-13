1 SOUND Launches New Subwoofer for Flush Wall Mounts

1 SOUND (opens in new tab) has just added the installation version of their Wall Subwoofer, called WSUB45i, to its catalog of subwoofers. The WSUB45i is an ultra-compact, slim and powerful lightweight subwoofer. The components include four 5-inch low frequency drivers and one 10-inch passive radiator. This configuration is why the subwoofer is able to be loud and powerful with a smaller and unique form factor. The Wall Sub is a fast-responding, deep powerful subwoofer with a max SPL of 123 dB and a bandwidth down to 39 Hz.

The WSUB45i is built with two French cleats in the back of the cabinet for flush mounting to a wall either horizontally or vertically, in the box comes another solid aluminum French Cleat for installation to the wall. The WSUB45i is only 167mm (6.6-inch) off the wall and has a screw terminal block connector. Pair the Wall Subwoofer with any of the loudspeakers in the Cannon Series for an ideal audio system. The WSUB45i is IP55 rated and available in custom colors and wood finishes.