1 Beyond Rebrands and Refreshes Online Presence

Automated camera and switching solutions manufacturer 1 Beyond today launched a new logo and redesigned website.

The new logo brings a fresh and modern look to a longstanding leader and innovator in the AV industry, while the redesigned website features easy-to-navigate pages and updated, simplified messaging. The visual design showcases the company’s innovative products, and the layout is structured to provide a seamless user experience.

“While our name remains the same, our logo and website have changed significantly to better represent who 1 Beyond is and what we bring to market for our clients,” said 1 Beyond marketing manager Kelly Gragg. “Our new identity is innovative, modern, and professional—words we would use to describe not only our image but also the solutions we provide to our clients.”

According to 1 Beyond CEO and founder Terry Cullen, “Our new logo reflects our goal of offering simple, elegant solutions that integrate seamlessly with other industry leading products to provide a complete solution. Adding our intelligent tracking cameras to a room enhances the remote participant’s experience and is especially valuable in this new ‘hybrid world.’”

1 Beyond co-founder and vice president of technology Rony Sebok added, “Our new tagline is ‘Let’s Automate.’ What we were hearing is that customers want things to work automatically, with no manual intervention. We intend to remain ‘1 Beyond’ to keep pushing the frontiers of technology to make the end-user experience better.”

More from 1 Beyond

1 Beyond on AV in the Post-COVID World • COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of videoconferencing technology. As the pandemic response evolves, most organizations are transitioning to a hybrid model, where some are on campus or in the office while others join in from remote locations

The Integration Guide to a Post-COVID-19 World

The PTZ Goes Remote • With millions working from home or otherwise physically distant from their teams, integrators have a unique opportunity to help businesses implement continuity plans with PTZ cameras.

A New Age of Video in the Classroom • Before March 2020, the use of video in higher education classrooms was already becoming more widely adopted for lecture capture and distance learning applications. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of video conferencing became the mode of communication.