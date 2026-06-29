Ooo La Las Vegas: Paris Hotel and Casino Amps Things Up with Audio Upgrade

Following positive feedback of a major renovation at Caesars Palace, Caesars Entertainment sought to elevate the guest experience throughout Paris Las Vegas with a modern audio system capable of delivering consistent, high-energy sound across the casino floor, lobby, and retail corridors. Global AV Group partnered with 1 SOUND to design and integrate a distributed audio solution tailored to the property's unique architectural and operational requirements.

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The existing system had served the property for decades, but the goal was not simply to replace aging equipment. Caesars wanted to create a more engaging environment that matched the energy of the venue while maintaining clarity throughout the expansive space.

The final deployment incorporated Level 35 and Level 38 loudspeakers, Cannon C6 loudspeakers, SUB28 subwoofers, and WSUB45i wall subwoofers, creating a distributed audio system tailored to the different needs of the casino floor, hospitality areas, and retail environments throughout the property. Level 35 loudspeakers and SUB28 subwoofers were utilized throughout the casino floor and lobby. In higher-energy areas such as the property's main bar, Level L38 loudspeakers provided additional output, while wall-mounted subwoofers helped deliver low-frequency support where floor-space constraints limited traditional subwoofer placement.

Global AV Group led the system design and integration, while 1 SOUND provided design support, final tuning, and commissioning to ensure the system performed exactly as intended. Hear from Global AV Group's Jason Ojeda who discusses challenges, plans, and the success of the 1 SOUND system.

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