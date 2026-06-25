Christie Helps Montana Heritage Center Transform Galleries into Dynamic Environments

Located adjacent to the Montana State Capitol, the Montana Heritage Center serves as a gateway to the state's history, culture, and communities, offering visitors an interactive journey through Montana's history. Christie projection technology is helping visitors experience Montana's history in a new and immersive way with AV design and integration by Electrosonic.

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The 150,000-square-foot museum and cultural destination combines large-scale projections, LED displays, interactive touchpoints, spatial audio, motion sensing, and storytelling to create a visitor experience that spans Montana's earliest peoples through the present day.

As part of the museum's extensive audiovisual ecosystem, Christie Captiva and GS Series 1DLP projectors deliver bright, detailed imagery throughout key exhibit spaces, helping transform galleries into dynamic environments that respond to visitor movement and engagement.

Developed through a collaboration of technology and exhibit partners, including AV and technology services company, Electrosonic, the museum features a variety of interactive experiences. Visitors can hear the voices of Montana's sovereign nations through multimedia exhibits, explore mining history within a dramatic simulated mine environment, and experience projections and soundscapes that bring historic events and landscapes to life.

Among the museum's highlights is Washington Way, an immersive entrance experience featuring coordinated projection, LED pillars, and a luminous ceiling environment that welcomes visitors into the Homeland Gallery. Throughout the museum, Christie projection works alongside LED displays, audio systems, and interactive technologies to create seamless storytelling experiences.

The Heritage Center's exhibits are designed not only to educate but also to evolve. The museum's integrated technology infrastructure allows content to be refreshed and expanded over time, ensuring future generations can continue to engage with Montana's history through new stories and perspectives.

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Electrosonic served as the audiovisual design and integration firm for the project, collaborating with RLMG, Main Street Design, Available Light, Cinnabar, Cushing Terrell, Sletten Construction, and Christie to deliver the museum's immersive experiences.

"The Montana Heritage Center demonstrates how technology can deepen engagement with history and culture when it's thoughtfully integrated into the visitor experience," said Alex Westerh, VP of marketing, Electrosonic. "Working alongside an exceptional team of partners, we helped create an environment where projection, audio, LED displays, lighting, and interactivity work together to bring Montana's stories to life in ways that are immersive, educational, and memorable."