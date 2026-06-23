Ampetronic | Listen Technologies Introduces New Auri Products

Listen Technologies and Ampetronic are expanding the Auri system with two new products, giving venues more flexibility to create assistive listening solutions that meet their operational needs and the listening needs of the end users they serve.

[Pescatore's Show Notes from InfoComm 2026]

Listen Technologies and Ampetronic launched Auri in 2025. Auri makes audio more accessible for everyone. The system is installed in multiple venues around the world, from transit centers, stadiums, and concert halls to houses of worship and universities.

The AURI-TX2N-B-A0 Auri 2 Channel Transmitter features a new dark-finish option that provides venues with greater design flexibility to complement their space. The Auri Transmitter TX2N is the central component of the Auri system. It is a sleek, low-profile unit resembling a Wi-Fi access point that is easily installed on walls or ceilings. The transmitter is available in white and now also in black.

The LA-470 Auri Ear Phone/Neck Loop Lanyard was designed for the Auri system and delivers an optimized listening experience for end users with telecoil-equipped hearing aids or cochlear implants. The Auri Neck Loop helps venues offer inclusive, high-quality audio that meets accessibility expectations.