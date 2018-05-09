InfoCommInspo: Samsung Electronics America

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at InfoComm 2018.

Q&A Kevin Schroll, Director of Smart Signage Product Group, Samsung Electronics America

Kevin Schroll

Q: Why InfoComm?

Kevin Schroll: Participating in InfoComm provides Samsung with the opportunity to showcase our complete line of digital signage products that are designed to create operational efficiencies for business owners and provide a better customer experience. It allows the team at Samsung to have meaningful conversations with InfoComm attendees to share our leading solutions that yield real results.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

KS: LED video wall technology enhancements, flexible displays, and HDR capable signage.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

KS: Samsung solutions inspire integrators. LED has expanded Samsung’s reach to new and demanding markets such as cinema, government, and retail.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

KS: Tech managers have an expansive selection of LED Signage that ranges from .8mm to 2.5mm for retail and larger sizes for sports, entertainment and billboards. Technology has reached a point where LED’s are now not only the main screen of a cinema, but also can be wrapped around a building outside a hotel and casino. The opportunities for LED are endless.

