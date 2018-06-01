InfoCommInspo: Userful

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at InfoComm 2018.

Q&A with Tim Griffin, Chief Technology Officer, Userful Video Walls.

Q: Why InfoComm?

Tim Griffin

Tim Griffin: Infocomm is one of the biggest platforms (if not the biggest) to connect with AV industry professionals from all over the world and showcase our technology. It is a great place to establish new relationships—as well as strengthen existing ones— with AV integrators, display manufacturers, end users, content developers, and more.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

TG: Networked systems is definitely a big one, so we'll keep an eye on anything network-related, especially given the AV-over-IP nature of Userful's video wall solution. Integration of cloud services into professional AV systems is also a trend. We work with some of the biggest display manufacturers, and are really excited to see what they unveil at the show.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

TG: Userful is a 100-percent software-based video wall controller and AV-over-IP platform. It leverages standard network and standard PC hardware to deliver simplicity, power, and cost effectiveness. Integrators love the fact that everything is simple, easy, and browser-based, but, at the same time, they are amazed by the capabilities of the solution. Additionally, because Userful covers the entire spectrum of use cases (i.e. control rooms, office collaboration and dashboard visualization, artistic video walls, digital signage, etc.), integrators will see opportunities for this across their entire customer portfolio.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

TG: Tech managers will love that Userful lets them cost effectively deploy and grow their screen, and that there is no need for specialized—generally outsourced—assistance to take care of their video walls. With Userful, tech managers have a multi-purpose, high-performing video wall that they can easily manage without needing to actually be on-site, thanks to our cloud-based management tools.

To learn more, check out Userful in Booth N2937 at InfoComm 2018.

Griffin is also presenting two educational sessions at the show: "AV over IP: LAN vs. Cloud" and "Game Day Digital Signage: Using Displays to Transform the Fan Experience."