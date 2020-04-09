Marlin Completes Acquisition of AVI-SPL, Merger with Whitlock

Marlin Equity Partners has completed its acquisition of AVI-SPL, and subsequent merger with Whitlock, an existing portfolio company of Marlin. The two digital workplace services providers will combine under AVI-SPL to offer organizations around the globe end-to-end technology management and support solutions.

H.I.G. Capital has partnered with Marlin in the transaction and will hold a minority stake in the combined company.

“The digital workplace services industry has an incredible amount of untapped potential. The combined company significantly benefits from deeper resources and enhanced local presence that will fuel communication and collaboration, while offering a world-class experience for remote working, distance learning, meeting rooms, and more," said Alex Beregovsky, a managing director at Marlin. We look forward to bringing together two highly synergistic industry leaders to help them fully reach their potential and accelerate the combined company’s growth.”

“This is an incredibly exciting new chapter for our company, and we are thrilled to be partnering with Marlin as we capitalize on this huge opportunity for, not only our growth and value creation, but our customers’ as well,” added John Zettel, CEO of AVI-SPL. “AVI-SPL and Whitlock have always shared a mutual admiration and respect for one another due to our similar passion for innovation, cultural alignment, and commitment to providing world-class customer experiences. Combining these strengths along with Marlin and H.I.G.’s commitment to supporting and empowering growth will ensure we continue to deliver the very best experience for our customers undergoing digital transformations.”

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.