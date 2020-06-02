Kinly Acquires AVMI

Kinly, a specialist in video collaboration services headquartered in Amsterdam, has acquired AVMI, number 11 on the 2019 SCN Top 50 list.

Kinly's Robbert Bakker and AVMI's Ed Cook celebrate the company's acquisition with a virtual COVID-19 handshake. (Image credit: Kinly)

Together, Kinly and AVMI operate in over 20 locations throughout Europe, the U.S., and APAC, serving clients in over 125 countries with over 1,200 employees.

“We are very excited to announce that AVMI, a leading UK based global AV integrator, will join and strengthen the Kinly team," said Robbert Bakker, CEO of Kinly. "Our businesses are highly complementary and we share a strong reputation with our clients as trusted adviser."

“The combination of Kinly and AVMI has always looked like an excellent idea and I am delighted that it is now a reality," added Edward Cook, CEO of AVMI. "Both companies are market leaders in their own countries and I am confident that, together, we can truly compete on the global stage."

The enlarged Kinly group will continue to be supported by Avedon Capital Partners, a mid-market growth investor based in the Netherlands and Germany.