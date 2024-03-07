Roadmap 2024: Panasonic Connect

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Ryan Carson, Vice President and General Manager of Professional Imaging and Visual Systems at Panasonic Connect North America

At Panasonic Connect, we believe that creativity and connectivity can spark newfound interest and productivity in all walks of life, and that experiencing the world will be more immersive than ever in 2024. As we head into 2024, our priority is to continue working with our customers to push the boundaries of how we power immersive, high-tech experiences as more and more people crave them in every aspect of their day-to-day lives.

Organizations now face increased pressure to deliver high-quality experiences regardless of the format. When designed to prioritize quality and flexibility, a wide range of AV technology can relieve this pressure by bridging the gap between the virtual and in-person experience. Everyone wants to enjoy crisp visuals and clear audio no matter where they’re tuning in from. In the same way that clear audio and visuals can heighten the clarity of a professor, manager, or preacher, it can also bring a city together to experience art, or fans together to cheer on their team.

Panasonic Connect recognizes the deep need for digital-first environments, and we’re meeting this need with flexible, powerful technology. Working with our entire ecosystem of customers and partners, we’re going head-on into the new year to help elevate experiences and spaces so that they reach their fullest potential. Organizations are experimenting and expanding upon the future capabilities of AI, AR, and VR, testing the abilities of a completely virtual world. Until then, 2024 requires modernized and accessible technology to create a flexible, immersive experience for those both in and out of the office, at universities, enjoying live events, worshiping at a church service, or rooting for their teams via a live stream.