Roadmap 2024: Matrox Video

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Spiro Plagakis, Vice President of Product Management at Matrox Video

Matrox Video has been around since 1976. Our longevity is due primarily to the quality and reliability of our products and our ability to adapt to changing customer and market needs. Case in point: We anticipated the shift to IP and networked products years ago, and our product roadmap evolved not only to reflect that transition, but to make it as easy as possible to install, configure, and integrate IP-based products into existing infrastructure.

As part of that effort, we’ve long championed open standards to ensure maximum flexibility and compatibility (hence our leadership in ST 2110 and now IPMX.) Avoiding proprietary implementations whenever possible means we can also maximize interoperability, including with third parties. This is part of our DNA.

Matrox Video was among the first companies to offer ST 2110 products when that standard first came to market, and we continue to support it heavily. Now we’re working toward making IPMX a standard and expanding our product line to support it.

Our involvement with IPMX reflects our understanding of the challenges associated with shifting to IP infrastructure, as does our first IPMX-ready product line, Matrox ConvertIP Series.

We see a future driven by IP, and 2024 is shaping up to be an inflection point for IPMX. The standard is only as good as the number of available products that adhere to it, and those products must address all the different requirements of doing video over IP (encoders, KVMs, video wall products, et cetera). So in 2024, Matrox Video will put out more IPMX-ready products for the entire video-over-IP workflow. Our 2024 roadmap includes products that will make it even easier to work over IP, to integrate into IP infrastructure, and to move video signals over IP. This will give our customers more choices for populating their end-to-end video-over-IP infrastructure.