Roadmap 2024: LynTec

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Mark Bishop, President at LynTec

We marked a significant achievement in 2023 by becoming a part of the Chauvet family of brands, which empowered us with a larger product development team and broader access to dealers and distributors. In 2024, our focus is on exploring new markets and introducing new products. It’s with great enthusiasm that we announced our debut at ISE.

We have consistently unveiled innovations aimed at not only reducing the cost and labor associated with power control but also simplifying management tasks, ensuring AVL assets are well-maintained and easy to monitor." —Mark Bishop, President at LynTec

The lighting, Pro AV, live design, entertainment, and performance industries are showing a growing demand for systems that offer more efficient and intelligent control over on/off functions, sequencing, and power management. To meet that need, we have consistently unveiled innovations aimed at not only reducing the cost and labor associated with power control but also simplifying management tasks, ensuring AVL assets are well-maintained and easy to monitor.

As part of our commitment to innovation, we previewed the XRL relay module at LDI in December as the latest addition to the award-winning XPC Series. Additionally, we have planned upgrades and additions to our flagship product lines scheduled for release later this year. We are excited for the opportunities that lie ahead, and to provide cutting-edge solutions for our customers in these dynamic industries.