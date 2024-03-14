Roadmap 2024: Draper

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Randy Reece, Director of Audio Visual Sales and Marketing at Draper

In 2024, Draper will redouble our efforts to provide AV solutions that meet the needs of both today and tomorrow.

We are dedicated to growth, as demonstrated by adding 100,000 square feet to our manufacturing facility in late 2023. In 2024, we will leverage this 25 percent increase in space to improve our already impressive lead times, and increase our efforts to design and manufacture next-generation mounting solutions for dvLED. As part of our commitment to innovation, we’ve completely reinvented the approach to faceted curved structures for cost-effectiveness, faster installation, and improved performance. We will focus on continuing this evolution throughout this year.

Educating the market is another important goal. Draper believes in doing things right the first time around, so there are no nasty surprises. There needs to be an industry focus on items like building in seismic requirements and PE review upfront in projects so they don’t need to be redone later at an additional cost to the customer.

We are also signaling our dedication to growth through team expansion. In 2023, for the first time in Draper’s history, the company began working with Pro AV manufacturers’ representatives. Increasing our presence in this way means better service and more resources to help our dealer network provide end users with the solutions they want and the support they need.

We will also continue to listen to our dealers and the market to fine-tune product and service offerings. Even now, our product designers and engineers are hard at work developing innovative new solutions that will make life easier for installers, dealers, and end users alike.

Draper has a reputation for designing and manufacturing quality products—and standing behind them 100 percent. That will continue with several new product introductions in 2024.

After 122 years in business, we’re just getting started!