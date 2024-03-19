Roadmap 2024: Digital Projection

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: George Walter, Senior Executive at Digital Projection

For Digital Projection, 2024 will be a year of getting back to the business of providing premium imaging solutions that help our customers overcome common design and installation challenges for quicker, faster deployment in residential and commercial environments and with greater customer satisfaction.

Our outlook is bright, showcased by many innovative product introductions and stronger than ever concierge-level service and support for our dealers and customers." —George Walter, Senior Executive at Digital Projection

We continue to receive glowing reports from our dealers about how our team worked with them to streamline the design, configuration, calibration, and installation of our projectors and LED displays and exceeded customer expectations with superior imaging performance. At Digital Projection, our strategy rests on providing our dealers with a great experience with our team, our products, and our company. After all, when our dealers are successful, we are successful. The new year is certainly looking bright.

After three years of proactively addressing the many business challenges and supply chain issues plaguing the AV industry, we’ve fully rebounded, are stronger than ever, and foresee a very exciting and promising year for Digital Projection. Our outlook is bright, showcased by many innovative product introductions and stronger than ever concierge-level service and support for our dealers and customers. We’ve added a host of new features and enhanced color gamut and brightness to our line of projectors and have made steady improvements to the resolution, color performance, and contrast of our growing family of LED displays, all while simplifying installation for a growing range of emerging applications—even those requiring curved displays!