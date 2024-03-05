Roadmap 2024: Datapath

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Bjorn Krylander, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director at Datapath

Datapath is well-positioned to take on the challenges of 2024, and we will continue to enable control room operators with groundbreaking technologies and advancements to our Aetria solution.

Datapath was more visible than ever in 2023, exhibiting and showcasing our offering at more events, expos, and partner events than ever before. This year, we´re planning a significant expansion in different market verticals and our teams will be present at numerous events including security, governmental, utilities, and transport expos. In addition to the large industry, trade shows around the world, we also have in place a growing number of comprehensive training and demo facilities, with full Aetria demo suites now installed with 10-plus partners globally.

We look to 2024 when minimizing the environmental impact of our products will be an integral feature of our roadmap, including less energy wastage, even more recycling, and further steps to minimize our logistics’ environmental impact." —Bjorn Krylander, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director at Datapath

Growing markets bring great opportunities for Datapath, particularly in India and South America. Working with our very capable and strong partners in these regions, we are well-placed to lead the growing control room demand that is expected. Elsewhere, we are seeing many Aetria systems coming online across the U.S., Europe, the Far East, and the Middle East. Aetria is on six continents in all major and many smaller markets and is being used in many different market verticals, from security to energy distribution, aviation, mining, healthcare, and entertainment venues.

The variety and volume of these projects is truly encouraging and shows the scalability and flexibility of Aetria and how it can benefit projects from the most compact organization to the largest of governmental operations.

Over the past years, our Green Initiative has slowly gathered pace, but more is needed. We look to 2024 when minimizing the environmental impact of our products will be an integral feature of our roadmap, including less energy wastage, even more recycling, and further steps to minimize our logistics’ environmental impact.

Political uncertainties remain, and yes, there are global challenges ahead, but here at Datapath we look forward with optimism.