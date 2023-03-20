Roadmap 2023: Listen Technologies

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Kim Franklin, Vice President of Global Marketing at Listen Technologies (opens in new tab)

At Listen Technologies, we believe everyone deserves the same great listening experience. We aim to foster inclusion and make it easier for people to hear clearly in any environment. Our core values are to deliver an awesome experience; be curious and aspire higher; keep it simple; and play well with others. These values guide us in all our decisions and actions.

Our roadmap for 2023 includes innovative solutions that promote seamless guest experiences and inclusion and accessibility for end users and venues alike." —Kim Franklin, Vice President of Global Marketing at Listen Technologies

Our primary focus is always the customer, whether it’s a reseller offering our products, a venue providing for their patrons, or someone with hearing loss. Our roadmap for 2023 includes innovative solutions that promote seamless guest experiences and inclusion and accessibility for end users and venues alike.

Our products are simple to install, intuitive and easy to use, and are used for multiple applications such as assistive listening, language interpretation, group communication, audio description, and more. We continually aim to innovate and develop products that utilize the latest technology.

We are always looking for ways we can improve the end user experience. We are known for our exceptional customer service, stellar technical support, and same-day shipping. Everyone, from the salesperson to the order desk to the warehouse, is committed to providing the best customer experience possible.

Our customers can look forward to the same legendary service with exciting new products, features, and resources becoming available this year. We’ll continue to solicit customer feedback to enhance our products, services, and processes to ensure we deliver the solutions that help our customers achieve their goals and make it as easy as possible to do business with us.