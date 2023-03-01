Roadmap 2023: Hall Technologies

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Hal Truax, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Hall Technologies (opens in new tab)

For three decades we’ve been leading the way with a longstanding reputation for providing top-quality, highly reliable end-to-end solutions. Last year was a banner year for Hall Technologies with the launch of over a dozen new, innovative products. Our focus was and remains on connected classrooms and workplace collaboration technologies that help people reimagine the way we live, work, and play. That’s the “Hallway,” and it’s foundational to the way we innovate with human-centric products. Hall wants to make every interaction count, whether in the classroom, boardroom, or another environment.

The “Hallway” is foundational to the way we innovate with human-centric products. Hall wants to make every interaction count, whether in the classroom, boardroom, or another environment." —Hal Truax, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Hall Technologies

The vast majority of our products focus heavily on the education and corporate spaces; you’ll see more of that coming in 2023, as well as some other areas of concentration. Our global expansion into EMEA over that last year will continue into 2023, with added distribution, staff, and products to support the region. We are opening a distribution facility in Hong Kong as well, so global expansion is in full force! We look forward to seeing our clients and colleagues at ISE in Barcelona. Our stand will feature our top sellers like EMCEE200, Discovery, Lynx, and Echo, as well as HIVE Control which addresses the software, interface, and hardware pain points we know tech managers and integrators experience. Cheers to a year full of promise and health!