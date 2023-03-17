Roadmap 2023: FSR

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Jan Sandri, President of FSR (opens in new tab)

FSR was founded based on engineering and manufacturing products that provide solutions to our specifiers, integrators, resellers, and their customers. As our workplaces shift and our environments change, so will our solutions!

Our goal is to not only provide excellent and relevant products and solutions, but to provide friendly customer service and technical assistance to make your job easier." —Jan Sandri, President of FSR

We came through the pandemic on several high notes. Our engineering and manufacturing are still taking place in the United States, we had no layoffs, and we kept producing products at the same pace even though sales were off. When business started picking up we had, and continue to have, a very healthy inventory of products. Our engineering team remains open to custom products or custom alterations to meet specific requirements.

One of our goals is to add to our various training and education classes, which were very successful in 2022. Where both education- and job-related credits can be obtained without leaving your computer, we have not only provided a service but helped reduce our carbon footprint.

Our corporate culture will continue to be inclusive, and we will continue to maintain our very diverse workforce. We are a very large family—complete with our bickering—but we come together regardless of race, religion, ethnic background, or gender to provide quality “Made in the USA” products.

To our specifiers and integrators, thank you for your support for the past 42 years. FSR will continue to listen to your suggestions and ideas. Our goal is to not only provide excellent and relevant products and solutions, but to provide friendly customer service and technical assistance to make your job easier.