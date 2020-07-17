PSNI PVP Update: Shure

During the 2020 PSNI Global Evolve Marketing Summit, we sat down with the organization's Preferred Vendor Partners to hear about their latest offerings for integrators.

Interview with Chris Merrick, Marketing Director, Global Integrated Systems, Shure.

AVN: Tell us about your latest product.

CHRIS MERRICK: As video conferencing becomes even more important, Shure has recently introduced a new selection of products to provide systems integrators and AV professionals with a complete conferencing audio ecosystem. Our portfolio of networked systems now includes the complete audio signal chain from microphone to DSP to loudspeaker, which offers expanded possibilities for systems integrators to deploy Shure’s premium audio capabilities into more types of meeting and collaboration environments than ever before, with unmatched ease of deployment, less complexity, and remote management.

Shure Microflex Advance MXA710 Linear Array Microphone (Image credit: Shure)

The new additions to the Shure portfolio include the Microflex Advance MXA710 Linear Array Microphone, MXA Network Mute Button, and Microflex MXN5-C Networked Ceiling Loudspeaker. Combined with our new IntelliMix Room Audio Processing Software, and comprehensive software tools for system configuration and remote control, Shure now provides everything from input to output. All from one trusted brand, and all natively designed to work seamlessly with each other to provide the market with a fast and efficient means to deploy premium audio.

AVN: What resources are available to your integrators to market their business?

CM: In all our campaigns and go-to-market activities, we are always looking to work with our trusted channel partners to help them position themselves alongside Shure. Demonstrating the integrators’ capabilities to deliver the extraordinary audio experience that Shure promises is an important aspect of our value proposition to the end customer.

Shure’s marketing and PR team are readily available to support our channel partners in crafting digital marketing strategies with tailored content that highlight both the expertise of the integrator as well as the best-in-class audio that Shure offers. Our team happily supports integrators with the creation of case studies that feature the integrator’s value-add to a project. We also frequently work with partners to create thought leadership content, interviews with subject matter experts, and will always share such content on our various communication platforms and social media. Especially for integrators who would like to test the waters with something different, we’re excited to work you. Just contact our team.

AVN: How can integrators partner with you on case studies?

CM: Wherever possible, we would like to be involved early on in a project to fully understand the scope, customer challenges, and solution. This helps us to create case studies that deliver value and are interesting to the reader. If you have a new project reference lined up, please contact the Shure team and we’ll work with you to gather the project information, and we can also schedule a photo or video shoot at the project site. Our team can take care of creating the case study and will provide the final result for your review.

If you have an existing case study that features Shure products, please send it our way and we will try to feature it on social, on our website, or in related campaigns.

AVN: What is the number one thing integrators can do to market their business?

CM: With the changing nature of the AV industry, integrators are now being called on to act almost as consultants and gauge how an AV solution impacts the customer’s business over the long term. Due to this changing role of the integrator, it’s important that they are able to demonstrate how they can create value for the customer. Integrators should look beyond selling on price, but speak to the benefits that a customer can receive by choosing an integrator based on their expertise and ability to deliver results. Communicating how the integrator is able to create seamless and effortless experiences and provide peace of mind to the customer should be a key focus.

AVN: How is your company dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic?

CM: Shure has been working diligently to protect the health and safety of all our associates and customers while maintaining business continuity. Most importantly, we are still available to assist our customers as we have always done.

Most of our associates are working from home and are available to have video conference meetings with customers while we are unable to meet face-to-face. For those associates that have to be physically at our facilities, be it for manufacturing, logistics, service and repair, we have implemented social distancing protocols to maintain their health and safety while we keep our business operating as needed. We are continuing to process orders, ship products, provide service and support for our customers. We have also increased the frequency of our online training sessions from the Shure Audio Institute so our customers can continue to stay updated and grow their skills while they are unable to go to the office or project sites.

Thankfully we haven’t had many issues related to logistics. From the beginning of this health crisis, we made preparations and worked very closely with suppliers and manufacturing. Our commodities group and operations team have been proactively managing and responding to the situation to ensure minimal disruption.

Despite the uncertainty, our industry and our people are resilient. We will support each other as we navigate this time together. Our commitment remains to our customers and we will strive to maintain continuity as we overcome this challenge and ultimately emerge stronger and more united.

