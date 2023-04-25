On Workplace 3.X: Valens

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for ensuring meeting equity for all employees and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location.

Thought Leader: Gabi Shriki, Senior Vice President, Head of Audiovisual Business at Valens Semiconductor (opens in new tab)

Corporate meeting spaces have evolved rapidly over the past three years as organizations continue to determine the right blend for remote and hybrid employees. This shift in how meeting spaces are used has created new technology demands that didn’t exist a few years ago. To equitably meet the needs of all meeting participants, industry leaders are creating new cameras, software applications, and connectivity infrastructure that will enable equitable meeting spaces.

AI is adding an important dimension to meeting equity by making systems more context-aware and better reflecting an in-person experience." —Gabi Shriki, Senior Vice President, Head of Audiovisual Business at Valens Semiconductor

Hybrid meetings with a single camera and single-display setup will soon become a thing of the past. Meeting room installations are being equipped with more cameras, sensors, displays, and other peripherals in order to capture a wider field of vision and instantaneously identify the current active speakers. AI is adding an important dimension to meeting equity by making these systems more context-aware and better reflecting an in-person experience.

Naturally, the products and peripherals that power the conference rooms will continue to improve; we will see higher video resolutions for cameras, displays, and audio fidelity/quality. All this calls for an optimized media distribution technology, and as always at Valens we are spearheading innovation in that area. For example, in addition to our existing offering of USB and HDMI extension, we recently announced the first uncompressed 4K CSI-2 extension, optimizing the cost and power by efficiently extending multiple camera streams to a single Image Signal Processor (ISP). This replaces multiple costly ISPs within the cameras and avoids costly and inefficient transport protocols requiring compression.