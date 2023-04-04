On Workplace 3.X: Shure

Troy Jensen, Senior Manager of Global Accounts at Shure shares insight for ensuring meeting equity and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location. Part of AV Technology's Thought Leader Series.

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for ensuring meeting equity for all employees and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location.

Thought Leader: Troy Jensen, Senior Manager of Global Accounts at Shure 

With the hybrid working model here to stay, the need for clear communication technology that is efficient, effective, and intuitive is a must. These days, employees are geographically distributed and are not required to be on the premises. Hybrid work experiences can be riddled with unexpected audio disruptions that lead to lost productivity, cumulative stress, lack of attention, and frustrated employees. Conference participants are increasingly less accepting of communication disruptions, which can derail meetings, creating a need for solutions that ensure clear audio experiences.

IT leaders must make flawless audio experiences integral to the meeting collaboration toolkit." —Troy Jensen, Senior Manager of Global Accounts at Shure

This leaves IT/AV teams with the task of ensuring all meeting attendees can be heard clearly and that there are ample conference rooms and collaboration spaces enabling teams to connect regardless of location. IT professionals are seeking comprehensive and customizable solutions that deliver the complete package, from ease of installation to uninterrupted audio quality.

What’s needed is a broad audio ecosystem comprised of hardware, software, and accessories that seamlessly work together to boost employee engagement and productivity. Remote and in-room meeting participants must be integrated into a single, connected experience. The future corporate meeting space is designed to encourage collaboration among employees—including anything from having the right audio equipment in a meeting room so remote participants can hear the conversation in the office, to ensuring that in-person participants can clearly view a shared graphic on the display.

IT leaders must make flawless audio experiences integral to the meeting collaboration toolkit. The right combination of audio technologies is the key to unlocking collaboration capabilities for all future meeting environments.

