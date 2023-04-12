On Workplace 3.X: C2G

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for ensuring meeting equity for all employees and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location.

Thought Leader: Joseph Cornwall, CTS-D/I, AV Technology Evangelist at C2G (opens in new tab)

The corporate meeting space is evolving as you read this. To see conferencing’s future, just look to the smartphone. The performance and features we expect and see in the device we hold in our hands is shaping next-generation meeting spaces. That’s because smartphones boast a faster refresh rate (90 Hz or more) than most currently installed desktop monitors or meeting room displays. They offer high dynamic range images and much-improved color quality (DCI) in comparison.

We currently are seeing this development in the realization of USB Type-C." —Joseph Cornwall, CTS-D/I, AV Technology Evangelist at C2G

Image quality is a form of communication and, once experienced, it’s hard to go back. Imagine buying a new car without cruise control, digital music, or navigation. Once considered luxuries, today they are included with the most basic models. Improved picture quality, sound quality, and access to more utilities and apps mark the direction of this evolution. From voice activation to artificial intelligence and from Ultra HD to you-are-there interactivity, it all starts with the technology we use every day and the expectations those tiny but mighty devices set.

We currently are seeing this development in the realization of USB Type-C. In 2016, USB-C didn’t exist. In 2019, we saw it grow, and just a mere three years later, it became the next HDMI. There’s not much you’ll be able to do without it in the coming years. Designed for smartphones and personal devices like laptops and tablets, it’s now powering most accessories, delivering the highest resolution video on Earth, and is a port you’ll find on every new car regardless of price point. The most effective meeting spaces will leverage the power of USB-C docking stations, EMCA USB-C cables, and USB power supplies to deliver intuitive results. Our most productive meeting experiences are—and will continue to be—driven by captivating image quality, flexible power, and near-limitless data transfer speeds.