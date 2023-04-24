On Workplace 3.X: ATEN Technology

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for ensuring meeting equity for all employees and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location.

Thought Leader: Christian Young, Pro AV Product Manager at ATEN Technology (opens in new tab)

Whether the COVID-19 pandemic is declared to be over sooner or later, corporate culture has already embraced the hybrid work model. In addition, with business travel taking off again, the need to be mobile has strengthened the working-from-anywhere concept.

Collaboration tools, such as whiteboard, screen capture, and moderator mode, are additional features that facilitate any size hybrid meeting." —Christian Young, Pro AV Product Manager at ATEN Technology

When companies implemented hot desking, their office space had to be transformed into a versatile area where different devices could operate and be used by different people. Work docking stations with several and different ports were one of the most searched-for items in the market. Lightweight and portable docking stations for on-the-go employees are indispensable tools to be able to connect workers with the main office while being productive on the road.

Wireless technology has become extremely useful and convenient, allowing attendees to join last-minute meetings without wires or cable constraints. For example, wireless presentation switches are easy to install and access in different ways, allowing up to four participants to share information in a quad-view layout, and many participants can join the meeting. Collaboration tools, such as whiteboard, screen capture, and moderator mode, are additional features that facilitate any size hybrid meeting.

Hardware manufacturers realized other considerations became very important to carrying out professional business meetings. Audio features had to be improved to accommodate people on site as well as many remote attendees, and collaboration software had to be compatible with the video-conferencing system to make a meeting productive.