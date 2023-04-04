On Workplace 3.X: Absen

By Cindy Davis
Jeremy Hall, Key Accounts Manager at Absen shares insight for ensuring meeting equity and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location. Part of AV Technology's Thought Leader Series.

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for ensuring meeting equity for all employees and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location.

Thought Leader: Jeremy Hall, Key Accounts Manager at Absen (opens in new tab)

Direct-view LED has developed significantly in the last few years to be able to provide a more cost-effective solution in the boardroom and meeting room space in order to compete with LCD matrix video walls. 

We are beginning to see a major trend in using dvLED in a video studio setting for corporate and even external messaging." —Jeremy Hall, Key Accounts Manager at Absen

We are able to provide the same size solutions at a competitive cost with no bezels and less front-side processing. With dvLED we are also able to accomplish complete white uniformity to provide a perfect large-scale image. 

Direct-view LEDs have also been very popular in the corporate signage space. We are able to do odd shapes and sizes to accomplish any type of environmental or mass communication project. With the scalability of dvLED the only limit is your imagination. 

We are also beginning to see a major trend in using dvLED in a video studio setting for corporate and even external messaging. We can create everything from virtual static or moving backdrops all the way to full Extended Reality Studio environments.

