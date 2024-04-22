On Hybrid Work 2024: Mersive Technologies

AVT Question: Please share your insight into trends that will play a role in hybrid workplace culture, space planning, and technologies in 2024.

Thought Leader: Joel Carroll, Executive Vice President of Global Sales at Mersive Technologies

There are three major trends that I have seen over the last several months in the hybrid workplace, with many of our customers having the same needs in common.

Workers want remote participation with internal sharing without the need to have a Zoom or other type of meeting set up." —Joel Carroll, Executive Vice President of Global Sales at Mersive Technologies

The first trend is workspace portability. In today’s work environment, the experience needs to follow the worker. Some conference systems, Microsoft Teams for example, are locked to a room. However, employees want to be able to come into the office, grab a spot, and then move somewhere else and continue what they were doing with little interruption. They don’t want to have to reconnect to a new room or space. With workspace portability, your workspace is, simply, wherever you are.

The second trend is remote participation with internal sharing. Workers want remote participation with internal sharing without the need to have a Zoom or other type of meeting set up. If a worker can ask a colleague or collaborator to join by clicking a link, that’s ultimately going to be faster and easier for them. We are seeing more and more of these types of requests to eliminate the meeting setup as part of the collaboration process.

The third trend I have seen is a preference for ease of sharing across devices. Ease of sharing despite what type of device you are using is crucial, because it reduces support time and increases productivity and efficiency. Technology simplicity is key, and the more we can do to get around difficult-to-navigate networks, the better. The goal is to remove all device-related challenges, whether it’s an iPhone, Android phone, tablet, Mac, or other type of laptop.