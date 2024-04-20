On Hybrid Work 2024: Jupiter Systems

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

Melissa Adamson, Senior Director, Global Marketing at Jupiter Systems, shares insight into trends that will play a role in hybrid workplace culture, space planning, and technologies in 2024.

Melissa Adamson, Senior Director, Global Marketing at Jupiter Systems
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: Please share your insight into trends that will play a role in hybrid workplace culture, space planning, and technologies in 2024.

Thought Leader: Melissa Adamson, Senior Director, Global Marketing at Jupiter Systems

2024 marks the consolidation of the hybrid workplace, a trend that has firmly established itself post-pandemic. Our observations align with the evolving landscape of office dynamics, characterized by the prevalence of remote work and the rise of hybrid models. Three prominent trends underscore this transformation: Hybrid work is here to stay, quality onsite technology helps attract and keep employees, and seamless experiences when using technology are essential. 

There is a heightened expectation for superior onsite tools and technology, ensuring that the office environment offers added value compared to remote setups." —Melissa Adamson, Senior Director, Global Marketing at Jupiter Systems

Hybrid work has cemented its position as a permanent fixture, emphasizing the importance of flexibility and remote collaboration. Furthermore, there is a heightened expectation for superior onsite tools and technology, ensuring that the office environment offers added value compared to remote setups. Lastly, a seamless experience has become essential, with employees demanding effortless desk booking, efficient hot desking, and seamless connectivity with local work tools.

Given these trends, AV emerges as a critical factor in shaping a successful workplace. Investing in tailored hot desk experiences and workplace equipment is essential for engaging employees and optimizing their productivity.

The centerpiece of the office experience, the desk display, plays a pivotal role in ensuring user satisfaction and productivity. While deploying new 21:9 ultra-wide displays in all office areas (conference rooms, huddle spaces, et cetera) is ideal, the desktop monitor is the display each employee interacts with most. Opting for subpar solutions can lead to unforeseen costs and frustration among users. Simplifying hot desk setups with comprehensive solutions enhances the user experience and addresses long-term cost concerns related to deployment, installation, and maintenance.

Ensuring simplicity of use and connectivity is paramount to preventing user frustration and maintaining productivity. Businesses can achieve a win-win situation by choosing the right display solution and providing their employees with a seamless and productive environment while optimizing cost savings.

More Thought Leader Series Articles

Roadmaps 2024: 40 AV/IT Companies

On Supporting – You: 15 Manufacturers

On Esports: 15 Thought Leaders

On Next-Gen Audio: 15 Thought Leaders

On Visualization Technologies: 28 Thought Leaders

On Streaming Technologies: 15 Thought Leaders

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn