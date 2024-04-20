On Hybrid Work 2024: Jupiter Systems

AVT Question: Please share your insight into trends that will play a role in hybrid workplace culture, space planning, and technologies in 2024.

Thought Leader: Melissa Adamson, Senior Director, Global Marketing at Jupiter Systems

2024 marks the consolidation of the hybrid workplace, a trend that has firmly established itself post-pandemic. Our observations align with the evolving landscape of office dynamics, characterized by the prevalence of remote work and the rise of hybrid models. Three prominent trends underscore this transformation: Hybrid work is here to stay, quality onsite technology helps attract and keep employees, and seamless experiences when using technology are essential.

Hybrid work has cemented its position as a permanent fixture, emphasizing the importance of flexibility and remote collaboration. Furthermore, there is a heightened expectation for superior onsite tools and technology, ensuring that the office environment offers added value compared to remote setups. Lastly, a seamless experience has become essential, with employees demanding effortless desk booking, efficient hot desking, and seamless connectivity with local work tools.

Given these trends, AV emerges as a critical factor in shaping a successful workplace. Investing in tailored hot desk experiences and workplace equipment is essential for engaging employees and optimizing their productivity.

The centerpiece of the office experience, the desk display, plays a pivotal role in ensuring user satisfaction and productivity. While deploying new 21:9 ultra-wide displays in all office areas (conference rooms, huddle spaces, et cetera) is ideal, the desktop monitor is the display each employee interacts with most. Opting for subpar solutions can lead to unforeseen costs and frustration among users. Simplifying hot desk setups with comprehensive solutions enhances the user experience and addresses long-term cost concerns related to deployment, installation, and maintenance.

Ensuring simplicity of use and connectivity is paramount to preventing user frustration and maintaining productivity. Businesses can achieve a win-win situation by choosing the right display solution and providing their employees with a seamless and productive environment while optimizing cost savings.