On Hybrid Work 2024: Digital Projection

AVT Question: Please share your insight into trends that will play a role in hybrid workplace culture, space planning, and technologies in 2024.

Thought Leader: George Walter, Senior Executive at Digital Projection

After almost four years of people working from home, or at least in a hybrid situation, many companies are requesting or requiring employees to return to the traditional corporate office. For many businesses and employees, it’s a welcome return, but for some, there is resistance. Consequently, many office managers are faced with the challenge of incentivizing employees by creating a more engaging, exciting, modern work environment. The addition of LED video walls in lobbies, training rooms, employee lounges, and boardrooms accomplishes this while elevating productivity, efficiency, and collaboration across the entire organization.

An LED video wall is flexible in shape and size, enabling it to be tailored to the design parameters of any workspace or application. " —George Walter, Senior Executive at Digital Projection

An LED video wall offers a few advantages over other display technologies. First and foremost, they are brighter. Even in spaces with high ambient light, the image stays clear, pin-sharp, and vivid. Second, an LED video wall is flexible in shape and size, enabling it to be tailored to the design parameters of any workspace or application. For example, in a conference room, an LED video wall can be configured to support Microsoft’s new ultra-wide (21:9) Teams format. In a lobby, another LED video wall can extend across the entire wall to display greetings, important upcoming events, and stunning digital artwork to employees and guests. In a break room, employees can stream content or play video games on a smaller LED display. No matter where an LED video wall resides or the task it performs, it enhances the comfort, aesthetic, and functionality of the office space, while boosting employee morale and satisfaction. What better way to encourage a return to the office than by making the office walls virtually come alive?