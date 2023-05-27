On Higher Ed Tech: ATEN Technology

By Cindy Davis
Christian Young, Pro AV Product Manager at ATEN Technology shares insight into designing the higher ed classroom for today and the future. Part of AV Technology's Thought Leader Series.

Christian Young, Pro AV Product Manager at ATEN Technology
AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for designing the higher ed classroom for today and the future.

COVID-19 changed the way classes were experienced at all educational levels. Since then, hybrid and remote lectures have become part of the new normal. More often now, however, schools are welcoming students full-time back into their classrooms, which means faculty now need to motivate participation from on-site students, while at the same time still providing a smooth experience to remote students and making them feel as if they are in the front of the room.

Different methodologies and technologies have been discussed and even applied in classrooms to keep the interest of on-site students. Classrooms need to be designed to allow collaborative work among students. Let students work in group projects with access to interactive and smart projectors, as well as virtual reality headsets that would help them step “outside of the room” to experience more real content. Immersive tools displaying 3D scenes for courses can provide an advantage when using such technology for history, biology, et cetera.

For remote students, joining lectures should be fast and easy. Wireless presentation video devices are the way to go, and should allow many students the ability to join classes in different ways, via an app or mobile streaming services like AirPlay or Chromecast. Better yet, if these wireless presentation switches include collaborative tools such as whiteboard, screen capture, multi-view, or moderator mode—that would help with the management and flow of content.

Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.