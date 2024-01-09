On Esports: Roland

AVT Question: Please share insight into setting up an esports program within higher education at any level, including the technologies that make a difference and the elements that create an immersive experience for athletes and spectators alike.

Thought Leader: Justin Strazdas, Product Marketing Manager, Video and Production at Roland

Esports is highly dependent upon the competitor’s reaction time, so while having the latest and greatest graphics card in their system can be a priority, it goes far beyond that with the range of peripherals required. For example, a monitor with low “input lag” is a critical component for split-second win-or-lose situations. They also need a mouse that suits the comfort and style of the player; some need to try several different models before they find one with the response and sensitivity they require to compete. And audio can make or break a competition if their opponent’s footsteps are lost in the mix. For that, there are audio mixers designed to deliver optimized EQ frequency adjustment and headsets that provide accurate sound fields. While there are many more pieces like keyboards and chairs that are necessary for long-term success, ultimately it comes down to the fans who make this industry a reality.

I think the next frontier is gamification, as it presents many new ways to increase audience participation, reward fandom, and bring the community even closer to the experience." —Justin Strazdas, Product Marketing Manager, Video and Production at Roland

For them, immersive experiences within esports events rely on so many areas of technology to work, and it’s fascinating to see how quickly it has evolved in step with audiovisual and broadcast workflows. LED walls are installed in so many competitive spaces now, with creative panel layouts that not only provide magnified gameplay for spectators, but also assets like live statistics, game maps, and dedicated camera shots for each player. Video switchers are increasingly capable of handling the video sources required to provide a memorable experience for in-house and streaming audiences, with automation tools that are critical for executing complex show cues. I think the next frontier is gamification, as it presents many new ways to increase audience participation, reward fandom, and bring the community even closer to the experience. The idea that fans could collectively change the course of a competition is an exciting possibility.

