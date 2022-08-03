On AV Control 2.0: Atlona

AVT Question: Please share insight into the importance of AV control in today’s environment and what to expect in the near future. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Garth Lobban, Director of Marketing at Atlona (opens in new tab)

The key to modern AV control systems is user experience (UX). Simplicity and automation are key because if it takes more than a few moments to get the room up and running it can lead to frustration and diminish the effectiveness of the system.

It is important to recognize that these days the system is greater than just a single room and incorporates all the AV enabled spaces of an enterprise or campus." —Garth Lobban, Director of Marketing at Atlona

No one company provides the full bill of materials in most AV systems. And most of that gear is hidden behind the scenes. Therefore, the system must be tied together in such a way to provide a seamless solution for the user. Whether they walk in, detected by a sensor that activates the room lighting and AV system and prepares itself for the user to hold a meeting, or the system presents a QR code allowing that user to cast their content the screen, the AV system must be transparent and always ready.

Additionally, it is important to recognize that these days the system is greater than just a single room and incorporates all the AV enabled spaces of an enterprise or campus. Technology teams that support the AV systems need to be able to manage them across many rooms, floors, and buildings. Organizations with several locations or firms that manage AV systems for multiple customers, need to be able to do so at potentially great distances. These factors give rise to the importance of remote access. The ability to configure, manage, and troubleshoot systems over the internet not only increases responsiveness to support issues, it also greatly reduces the time and costs associated with on-site visits and truck rolls.

