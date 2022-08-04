On AV Control 2.0: AtlasIED

AVT Question: Please share insight into the importance of AV control in today’s environment and what to expect in the near future. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Gina Sansivero, Vice President, Marketing & Corporate Communications at AtlasIED (opens in new tab)

The demand for a user-intuitive AV control system is at an all-time high as offices extinguish employee seat assignments and adopt the “hot desk” method. The hot desk method enables in-office employees to work from any open desk or meeting room.

Office spaces equipped with a user-intuitive AV control system ensure every employee is capable and comfortable with managing the audio input, sound levels and necessary video accessories—regardless of the workspace. In doing so, the AV control system empowers employees to carry on with their work without help from the IT department.

AV control enables multi-use and multi-purpose control to facilitate the versatility required for work and student life." —Gina Sansivero, Vice President, Marketing & Corporate Communications at AtlasIED

In a college campus setting, the benefits of AV control extend beyond the classroom or lecture hall and into recreation facilities. AV control allows for something like a campus gym to create the highly sought-after “immersive multi-use experiences” for students and staff.

Instead of settling for one type of music across the entire gym, an AV control system creates different music zones throughout the facility. Now, the spin studio can blast pop music from the instructor’s phone while the yoga room plays soft trance and the smoothie bar serves up its favorite playlist of the month.

As smart buildings become the norm, AV control also garners the power to manage and monitor similar low-voltage building systems, such as security systems. Now, facility managers can schedule security system changes and remotely monitor and assess system reliability from the AV control system powering the rest of the facility.

AV control is a technological staple as we build into the new workplace and college campus era. AV control enables multi-use and multi-purpose control to facilitate the versatility required for work and student life.

Roadmaps to IC22: InfoComm 2022 Exhibitors Share Insider's Perspective

Check out the more than 50 Roadmaps here! (opens in new tab)