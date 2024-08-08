On AI & AV 2024: Barco ClickShare

AVT Question: Please share your insight on AI and the cloud's impact on Pro AV today and in the near future.

Thought Leader: Dan Root, Global Strategic Alliance Lead of Barco ClickShare

AI is disrupting the way the AV and IT industries envision the future of hybrid meetings. Through the data AI shares, IT leaders can determine the best setup for a conference or meeting based on a participant’s need, ensuring positive user interactions. AI has the potential to create a more meaningful workplace, which supports our goal of enhancing the hybrid meeting experience with a user-centric approach.

AI has been implemented in the AV industry for years—from audio algorithms that can filter out dynamic noises (like dogs barking or typing) to video algorithms that can focus on a presenter as they move throughout a room.

Recently, Large Language Model (LLM) AI algorithms are being incorporated into meeting rooms through integrations with unified communications and collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams and Copilot. These newer models are leveraging various AI techniques to identify speakers in a room, provide transcription apps with translation capabilities for record-keeping, and offer advanced features for prioritization and meeting summaries. Although these applications are being adopted globally, we are still in the early days of realizing their full potential.

These advancements create numerous opportunities for solutions like ClickShare, where creating exceptional in-room experiences is a top priority. Looking towards the future, the capability to enter a room and seamlessly engage in deep strategy and product discussions within seconds is only a few years from becoming a reality. AI technologies will enable a simple prompt to yield a fully articulated, complex process, like preparing a SWAT analysis or product roadmap, without employees spending hours on slide preparation.

In short, AI is not just enhancing current hybrid meeting experiences, but also paving the way for more efficient and engaging interactions, which will significantly benefit both users and organizations.