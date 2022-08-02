New Direct View LED Video Wall Mounting Web Tool

A new video wall configuration tool for TiLED direct view LED mounting systems has been released by AV mounting solutions company, Chief. The TiLED Web Tool is designed to help visualize and customize creative video walls, supporting standard content resolutions and unique free-form designs.



“This self-service tool is a major upgrade from our current configurator. It’s now simple to lay out the video wall design, download specifications, drawing packages and order parts needed for your next installation,” said Senior Product Manager for Chief, Luke Westin.



The tool is compatible with a wide variety of popular dvLED display manufacturers including Unilumin (opens in new tab), Samsung (opens in new tab), LG (opens in new tab), Absen (opens in new tab), Sony (opens in new tab), Philips, Leyard and many more. The TiLED Web Tool outputs necessary information for successful planning of video wall installations: design drawings, specification data, bill of materials, pricing, CAD files and suggested accessories. Downloads are available in various file types including PDF and 2D DWG files for easy specification, easy ordering and easy installation.



“Our goal is to increase speed of delivery with automated online file generation,” Westin explains. “Design and specification files are delivered within minutes, when the industry standard can take days or weeks.”



The interactive web tool gives users the freedom to enter room dimensions, add room backgrounds or upload images of specific spaces to personalize virtual environments. Design preferences allow users to professionally finish renders for sales presentation with static or video content by selecting either pre-loaded files or uploading custom files. Projects can be shared with others in the web environment.



For those looking for more personalized assistance, Chief also offers personalized, white-glove services for dvLED installations. TiLED Solution Services delivers customer and sales support for specifying, ordering and installing direct view LED video walls.



Check out the TiLED Web Tool, (opens in new tab) and the TiLED Solution Services (opens in new tab)