iShowroom Experience Showcases Technology Innovation in Car Dealership

When Jeep customers enter a dealership, you can bet they’ve done their homework: they’ve Googled, searched, learned, compared, researched again, listed, selected, deselected—and come armed ready to take on the dealership with their extensive knowledge. With that process in mind, a team headed by CreativeRealities put their expertise to work to develop a tiered application to provide the dealer sales team with a range of tools to keep them in the driver’s seat and create a fluid, hand-off approach.

Creative Realities partnered with IM Branded, a millwork and graphics company, to help create a customized experience. IM Branded supplied the branded fixture the digital solution is wrapped in. NEC video wall screens were selected for their robust commercial grade features, like ultra-thin bezels and 4K capabilities to support the customized content. There is a 3x3 wall and a 2x2 wall, all mounted with Peerless-AV DS-VW755S mounts.

Serving up content in a variety of formats provides a superior customer interface experience. (Image credit: CRI)

Cisco Meraki MR33-HW allowed for creation of a closed loop, interactive portion of the unit. LinkSys LRT224 standard routers were selected for the high security capabilities. Creative Realties customized and delivered the omni-channel, multi-device and digital signage experience to empower the dealer with innovative functionality to convert finicky browsers into buyers. The end-to-end solution restored the confidence and value in the role of dealer across all points of the sales process:

Real-time inventory which means less frustration for the customer;

Customized content allows for unique product presentation that is viewable on larger digital screens;

Each 'wish list' based user experience is localized with current dealer vehicle inventory and a deep library of product presentations, all of which are updated nightly;

Dealer personnel can customize and personalize their profiles, as well as the templates for emails and proposals, all are generated in the tool;

Customer profiles capture and log customer contact information, vehicle search history, and ownership history;

Discovery tool provides consultants relevant inventory best matches that most closely meet their customer’s needs and interests;

VIN scanning is available on tablet using the camera function to pull in all VIN-specific information and specifications (mobile device VIN scanning is coming in 2020);

Seamless integration with other database support tools, providing customized VIN-specific features and delivery checklist for customer presentations, along with the ability to e-mail the experience to the customers after delivery of their new vehicle;

The system is configured to aggregate data from many FCA sources, making the data available to workflows/visualizers on any user-facing form-factor.

Showroom visitors will notice stunning new digital signage. (Image credit: CRI)

The system allows the salesperson to provide an accurate, real-time inventory search and provide vehicle specifications based on the vehicle identification number (VIN) in the dealership’s inventory. The salesperson can also suggest features like customization and special pricing packages available solely through them, adding a layer of personalized, customized, curated browsing ,and buying experience specific and relevant to that showroom.

The application provides an efficient, concise, and consistent journey from start to finish with a wealth of product information at their customer’s fingertips. In dealership showrooms, Apple iPad, mobile devices, and larger digital screens place the focus on human interaction and a shortened sales cycle. The in-app reporting platform provides on demand metrics for corporate stakeholders, field managers and the dealership.

Native Design, Natural Utility

The interactive user experience is a blend of simple design coupled with powerful data. Created as a web interface and delivered through a Creative Realities CMS platform, the rich content populates quickly and automatically. A robust back end has been purpose built to handle no fewer than 25+ data feed sources. This allows the dealer to bring up any combination of features, finishes, and colors, drilling down with the VIN of cars available that day right outside and show it on handheld devices or larger screens in the showroom. This helps curate only what the customer needs or wants to see based on his/her personalized filters, and helps keep the experience focused on what is available today. The benefits include:

Solutions that Wow and Monetize

The partnership between Creative Realities, its manufacturer partners, and Jeep has guided them through complex integrations and changes to industry standards, internal security standards, hosting environments, and more. In doing so, they have created the car showroom of the future; highly customized and interactive with a range of user interface options.

Customers can manipulate information to a format they prefer and search by price, color, model and other criteria. (Image credit: CRI)

The digital tools connect to all aspects of the shopper journey and ensure a seamless shopping experience. These omni-channel technologies are delivered in a variety of form factors ranging from mobile, tablet and web to physical structures like interactive kiosks, which were manufactured by Frank Mayer and Associates.

The Fiat Chrysler Automotive Group justifies this expense, as it is their primary sales support tool for their dealership network, which includes 2,700+ locations. The tool provides measurable return on investment by supporting sales volume increases of up to 27 percent and improving customer satisfaction scores for their dealerships, according to the OEM’s analytics.