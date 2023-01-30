Epiphan Video Bridges Ecosystem of NDI Cameras with Microsoft Teams to Unlock Power of Hybrid Productions

Epiphan Video, a global leader in video capture, streaming, and recording (opens in new tab) solutions, today announced new support for NDI and Microsoft Teams. The Pearl-2 (opens in new tab) and Pearl Min (opens in new tab)i now integrate networked cameras and 270 million Microsoft Teams users to deliver the most versatile and intuitive production systems on the market. The award-winning Pearl Family of products makes every space a studio while empowering storytellers to make every video an experience.

“Pearl continues to reinvent itself. Now, every school, business, or house of worship can build hybrid-capable studios affordably, trusting it will continue to evolve as technology does,” says Nic Milani, vice president of marketing and Business Development at Epiphan Video. “Historically, customers have relied on fragile workarounds for hybrid setups. What we provide is peace of mind and approachability in a rapidly evolving marketplace.”

Broadcast-quality video signal over local networks

New and existing customers now have more flexibility in acquiring video signals with expanded NDI connectivity support. Pearl Mini now supports two NDI®|HX sources as inputs. While Pearl-2 gets significant performance gains that allow for up to six NDI|HX or three high-bandwidth NDI inputs. Pearl-2 now also supports a single high-bandwidth NDI 4K output.

“NDI harnesses the potential of networks and a software-first approach to allow anyone to seamlessly connect video. This design naturally aligns with Epiphan’s vision of Broadcast without Barriers,” explains Will Waters, vice president of product for NDI. “Working with Epiphan brings uniquely affordable, convenient, and adaptable solutions for creating and sharing video content with NDI tools.”

Facilitating hybrid production with Microsoft Teams

Epiphan Connect (opens in new tab) direct integration is now available in every Epiphan Pearl, empowering users to bring Microsoft Teams participants directly into their local production in 1080P high definition with isolated audio and content sharing. By connecting cloud-to-edge, Epiphan Connect maps video participants to paired Pearl inputs, delivering the industry’s first integrated hybrid solution, and making it easy on creators, producers, and broadcasters alike.