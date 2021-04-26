AV Mixers for Streaming Productions

Looking to up your streaming production quality? We’ve rounded up some of the latest AV mixers from leading companies to help you achieve more professional-looking results.

ATEN UC9020 StreamLive HD

(Image credit: ATEN Technology)

StreamLIVE HD features an ergonomic and practical design engineered to facilitate capturing and editing for all independent livestreaming broadcasting environments. With a rich feature set, the StreamLIVE HD addresses the challenges that independent livestreaming broadcasters encounter and provides an easy-to-use solution.

The StreamLIVE HD is a portable, all-in-one, multi-channel audio-video mixer device that integrates a 1080p video capture, video recorder, video switch, stream broadcaster, video converter, video splitter, and audio mixer into one compact box to eliminate the hassle of working with different AV equipment. The StreamLIVE HD makes HDMI video sources broadcast for higher quality live stream to CDN platforms such as YouTube Live, Facebook, and Twitch.

For added convenience, the StreamLIVE HD provides an intuitive app, making it easier to monitor, edit image layouts, and adjust PIP settings. The StreamLIVE HD is PC and software-free, and its control panel is designed to ease livestreaming operations. You can even preview video and monitor audio levels before going live with your web broadcast; to get started, simply connect video/audio sources and Ethernet with an ATEN app-installed iPad.

Blackmagic Design ATEM 2/4 M/E

(Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

Blackmagic Design’s ATEM 2 M/E Advanced Panel and ATEM 4 M/E Advanced Panel are new hardware control panels designed to provide users with dedicated controls to work with even the largest ATEM switchers.

The ATEM 2 M/E Advanced Panel features two M/E rows with 20 input buttons and two independent system control LCDs for each row. Each row can also control up to four M/Es in larger switchers. Both rows and all input buttons include LCDs for custom labeling, and each row includes an independent select bus. The ATEM 4 M/E Advanced Panel is big enough to match the features on the ATEM Constellation 8K live production switcher. It features four M/E rows with 40 input buttons per row and four independent system control LCDs for each row. This massive panel includes 24 LCDs for custom labeling of every button on every row.

ATEM Advanced Panels give users an enormous amount of control and allows for more complex effects. They each include a joystick, enabling users to position the DVE for custom picture-in-picture effects. Additional benefits include the built-in macros, where users can record their own custom macros and trigger them to play back with the push of a button. The panels also feature transition control for quickly selecting transition styles, fader bar for manual control of transitions, and direct trigger of macros on each select bus.

Datavideo HS-1600T Mark II

(Image credit: Datavideo)

The HS-1600T Mark II is an all-in-one production studio that has switcher, camera controller, streaming encoder, recorder, and LCD monitor for multiview. One of the unique features of the HS-1600T Mark II is a dual streaming encoder and an ability to stream in vertical (9:16) format. It also uses HDBaseT technology, which allows you to transmit video, power, control, and tally over a single Cat-6 cable.

The new dual stream encoder allows you to stream to two CDNs at the same time as well as record onto an SD card simultaneously. Another unique feature of the HS-1600T Mark II is the ability to stream and record in vertical format, making it easy to stream to a social media platform like Instagram.

The HS-1600T Mark II also features joystick, knob, and preset buttons for controlling the pan, tilt, and zoom of up to three PTZ cameras, and built-in 17.3-inch monitor for Multiview, making it a true all-in-one video switching solution. The HS-1600T Mark II has a MSRP price of $5,499 and it is available and shipping now.

Roland V-8HD STR

(Image credit: Roland Professional A/V)

The Roland V-8HD is designed to bring a world of creative options to live event switching. All-in-one hardware design eliminates computer setup hassles and software-based crashes, while the HDMI workflow and loaded professional toolset streamline production. In addition to the switcher, the livestreaming bundle includes a Roland UVC-01 “Plug and Play” Encoder for efficient and simple streaming application.

The V-8HD seamlessly mixes eight HDMI sources with Full HD support, even when the sources have mismatched frame rates and color spaces. With the built-in scalers on two of the HDMI inputs, users can interface with client-provided sources like computers, tablets, smartphones, gaming consoles, and legacy 4:3 devices.

With the V-8HD, storing and recalling unique looks requires only a few button presses. The 24 preset memories and composition effects engine work together to provide a completely seamless load between the different looks, even synchronizing the transition of all effect's layers on and off the program output. Thanks to its compact footprint, the V-8HD fits effortlessly into any live production environment, even when you have to deal with minimal setup space.