22Miles Launches Ready-Built Digital Signage, Wayfinding Software Bundles

The What: 22Miles is releasing Digital Signage Ready (DSR), a portfolio of ready-built software and service bundles that allow for quick setup and deployment of the most popular digital signage experiences. DSR encompasses entry-level digital and interactive signage software and content management features that are ready-to-customize, ready-to-bundle, and ready-to-deploy.

[The Digital Signage Best Practices Guide]

The What Else: The DSR SaaS portfolio consists of a content management system with numerous application sets, widgets, stylish templates, and a white glove support service that is designed to set customers up for success. Customers can choose from a wide range of project examples for their respective industry and application; easily re-brand and edit the content; then drag-and-drop the content and widgets to customize to their liking.

22Miles' DSR also includes white glove service to assist customers with project setup, training and deployment, content development, and data assistance. The DSR software bundles are installed on a growing list of DSR certified hardware and operating systems and includes tech support and cloud hosting for seamless operation. 22Miles partners with hardware manufacturer partners—like Intel, Crestron, LG, Samsung, Mimo, Iadea, and BrightSign—so adding DSR to existing and new systems alike is streamlined.

[22Miles' Tomer Mann Talks Turning Ideas into Realities]

The Bottom Line: With a robust range of applications that get customers up and running within minutes, 22Miles says DSR relieves integrators, AV/IT and facility managers, and decision-makers from the costs and complications associated with proprietary design and content management. Built on the 22Miles platform, DSR offers future-proof scalability and growth potential as building and customer needs change, according to the company