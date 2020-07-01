22Miles Partners with Crestron

22Miles has partnered with Crestron Electronics to offer integrated room scheduling solutions for customers. According to the companies, the partnership brings greater efficiencies to the end users who take advantage of 22Miles digital signage and Crestron’s collaborative enterprise solutions.

“Crestron develops high-tech solutions for every market, from enterprise and UC automation, to scalable collaboration tools,” said Bob Bavolacco, director of technology and partner programs for Crestron. “22Miles and Crestron have numerous mutual customers and by working together, we create flexible solutions for every project. Having the 22Miles native room scheduling application for Crestron 7- and 10-inch TSS-series touchscreens, for example, makes it easier for the AV integrator to simply select 22Miles as the room scheduling application to be enabled, and then the touchscreen now becomes a dedicated 22Miles scheduling interface. It’s all about simplicity and ease-of-use.”

Crestron says its products communicate seamlessly with the 22Miles solution. The company's touch panels also feature built-in red and green light bars, which complement the 22Miles room booking solution, visually displaying whether rooms are booked or available.

“In 2020 we are focusing on agile workplace solutions,” added 22Miles EVP Tomer Mann. “Crestron’s latest touch panels pair well with the 22Miles H5 player app. The opportunity to bundle this app into the Crestron system allows end users expanded choice when it comes to their setup. With our new Publisher Pro.AIoT, a core feature like room booking with hoteling for example, lets even a novice user quickly do things such as enable meeting extensions, info, and pop-ups, and even change room images, themes, backgrounds and logos in the new quick edit mode. This version 6 editing tool is available right on top of Crestron’s touch panel functionality. It really is a win/win partnership on so many fronts.”