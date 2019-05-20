2019 TIDE to Explore AV’s Impact on Experiences

TIDE (Technology. Innovation. Design. Experience.) returns for its third year at InfoComm 2019 with a jam-packed, star-studded agenda. Srinivas Rao, chief creative instigator and founder of Unmistakable Media, and Miral Kotb, founder of iLuminate, will give the morning and afternoon keynote addresses, respectively.

Jeff Day

The full day conference, held on June 11 at the Orange County Convention Center, will be hosted by Jeff Day, president, North of 10 Advisors. “We’re bringing TIDE back to Orlando where it all began,” said Day. “TIDE sought out originally to not only explore the technology, but also to dig in further on the stories and design thinking that go into creating amazing experiences.”

“This year, TIDE will examine the nature of designing experiences and the impact AV can have,” added Annette Robertson, director of content development, AVIXA. “Experience means different things to users, brands, and technologists. We’ll explore each of those meanings at TIDE with speakers who have created experiences for brands like Aloft, eBay, Forever 21, PNC, and Sephora. We want attendees to leave the conference feeling inspired, open-minded, and eager to explore the possibilities of AV.”

Panelists and speakers will delve into topics like live event projection mapping, emerging technologies transforming urban media landscapes, and sound sculptures with AV experts like Bart Kresa of BARTKRESA studio—who designed the projection sculpture Sviatovid featured at ISE 2019—and Mary Franck, senior interaction designer, ESI Design.

“Whether you’re creating retail experiences or you’re doing things in live events, or perhaps you just want to learn a little bit more and meet people who are deeply involved in this industry, that’s exactly what you can expect to find in Orlando,” concluded Day. “I’m totally stoked for TIDE 2019!”

To learn more about TIDE or to register, visit tideconference.com.