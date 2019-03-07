AVIXA Reveals TIDE Conference Headliner for InfoComm 2019

Srinivas Rao, bestselling author and host of popular podcast The Unmistakable Creative, will headline AVIXA's TIDE (Technology. Innovation. Design. Experience.) conference at InfoComm 2019 in Orlando, FL.

Srinivas Rao

On June 11 at the Orange County Convention Center, the day before the InfoComm floor opens, Rao will join a speaker lineup of designers, brand marketers, architects, integrators, and live events producers who will share their perspectives on the role audiovisual technology plays in different environments to elevate experiences.

Srinivas Rao is the host and founder of the podcast The Unmistakable Creative, where he has interviewed more than 700 people from every walk of life imaginable. Today the show has over 500 five-star reviews on iTunes. Rao is also a Wall Street Journal bestselling author of three books: An Audience of One: Reclaiming Creativity for Its Own Sake, Unmistakable: Why Only is Better Than Best, and The Art of Being Unmistakable. He writes and speaks about how organizations and individuals can increase their productivity and stand out in a sea of sameness by expressing their creativity.

"We live in a world where every individual and organization has a microphone," Rao said. "When a business doesn't understand or can't articulate their unique value proposition, they will drown in a sea of noise. The temptation is to look at competitors. But mimicry is a short-term fix that will make your products and services obsolete in the long run. At TIDE, we'll uncover what makes an organization truly unique and develop the mindset required to take creative risks that lead to innovative products and services."

"I'm excited to bring TIDE back to Orlando for its third year at InfoComm," said Annette Robertson, director of content development, AVIXA. "This year, TIDE will examine the nature of designing experiences and the impact AV can have. Experience means different things to users, brands, and technologists. We'll explore each of those meanings at TIDE with speakers who have created experiences for brands like Aloft, eBay, Forever 21, PNC, and Sephora. We want attendees to leave the conference feeling inspired, open-minded, and eager to explore the possibilities of AV."

The keynote presentation will complement a series of fast-paced talks and panel discussions, breakout sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities. To learn more about the TIDE conference and to register, visit tideconference.com.

TIDE is supported by Platinum Sponsor Panasonic. InfoComm 2019 is sponsored by Presenting Show Partner Samsung, Strategic Show Partners Blackmagic Design and Crestron, and Supporting Show Partner Epson.