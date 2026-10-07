The 2026 SCN Halloween Candy Showdown Returns
Vote for your favorite candy each day in the SCN SmartBrief.
It is that time of the year. Whether you await the arrival of The Great Pumpkin or simply go door-to-door with the young ones, Halloween is upon us, which means one thing:
TONS OF CANDY!
Each year, SCN runs a bracket contest to let you, our loyal readers, decide which is the best candy of all time. The 2026 version will be our third installment. The first year saw Snickers claim the title, while last year we saw our first upset, with the No. 10-seed Reese's Peanut Butter Cups taking it all.
2026 Bracket
How It Works
It is pretty simple. Each round will pit two candies against each other. The winner will be decided by your vote. How do you vote? It will be right near the top of our SCN SmartBrief Monday through Friday, beginning on Oct. 8 and concluding on Oct. 29. The winner will be announced on Oct. 30.
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Wayne Cavadi is the senior content manager of Systems Contractor News. Prior to taking a leap into the Pro AV industry, Wayne was a journalist and content lead for Turner Sports, covering the NCAA, PGA, and Major and Minor League Baseball. His work has been featured in a variety of national publications including Bleacher Report, Lindy's Magazine, MLB.com and The Advocate. When not writing, he hosts the DII Nation Podcast, committed to furthering the stories and careers of NCAA Division II student-athletes.