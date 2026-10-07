The 2026 SCN Halloween Candy Showdown Returns

It is that time of the year. Whether you await the arrival of The Great Pumpkin or simply go door-to-door with the young ones, Halloween is upon us, which means one thing:

TONS OF CANDY!

Each year, SCN runs a bracket contest to let you, our loyal readers, decide which is the best candy of all time. The 2026 version will be our third installment. The first year saw Snickers claim the title, while last year we saw our first upset, with the No. 10-seed Reese's Peanut Butter Cups taking it all.

2026 Bracket

(Image credit: Future)

How It Works

It is pretty simple. Each round will pit two candies against each other. The winner will be decided by your vote. How do you vote? It will be right near the top of our SCN SmartBrief Monday through Friday, beginning on Oct. 8 and concluding on Oct. 29. The winner will be announced on Oct. 30.

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